Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atwood scores 22 to carry Lamar past Rice 73-60

December 7, 2019 5:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — T.J. Atwood had 22 points as Lamar topped Rice 73-60 on Saturday, ending a three-game skid.

Atwood shot 9 for 11 from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds.

V.J. Holmes had 13 points for Lamar (5-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Ellis Jefferson added 11 points and three steals.

Drew Peterson had 19 points for the Owls (6-4). Ako Adams added 15 points.

Advertisement

Lamar takes on Southern-New Orleans at home on Wednesday. Rice plays Houston Baptist at home next Saturday.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia