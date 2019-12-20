Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Australian PGA Championship Leading Scores

December 20, 2019 6:28 pm
 
< a min read
      
Friday
At RACV Royal Pines Resort
Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia
Purse: $1.03 million
Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72
Second Round
Yechun Yuan, China 70-65—135
Anthony Quayle, Australia 70-66—136
Wade Ormsby, Australia 68-69—137
Adam Scott, Australia 70-67—137
Michael Hendry, New Zealand 70-68—138
Tom Power Horan, Australia 72-66—138
Bryce Easton, South Africa 71-68—139
Cameron Smith, Australia 74-65—139
Harry Bateman, New Zealand 69-71—140
Travis Smyth, Australia 68-72—140
Brett Rankin, Australia 67-73—140
Ryan Chisnall, New Zealand 68-72—140
Nick Voke, Australia 69-71—140
Min Woo Lee, Australia 68-72—140
Mikumu Horikawa, Japan 72-68—140
Rhein Gibson, Australia 71-69—140
Also
Cameron Champ, United States 71-70—141
Johannes Veerman, United States 70-71—141
Stewart Cink, United States 70-72—142
Missed Cut
Smylie Kaufman, United States 73-74—147
Chase Hanna, United States 73-74—147

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Defense Authorization Act 2020 signing ceremony

Today in History

1933: President Roosevelt Pardons WW I Espionage Act Victims