Australian PGA Championship Leading Scores

|Friday
|At RACV Royal Pines Resort
|Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia
|Purse: $1.03 million
|Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Yechun Yuan, China
|70-65—135
|Anthony Quayle, Australia
|70-66—136
|Wade Ormsby, Australia
|68-69—137
|Adam Scott, Australia
|70-67—137
|Michael Hendry, New Zealand
|70-68—138
|Tom Power Horan, Australia
|72-66—138
|Bryce Easton, South Africa
|71-68—139
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|74-65—139
|Harry Bateman, New Zealand
|69-71—140
|Travis Smyth, Australia
|68-72—140
|Brett Rankin, Australia
|67-73—140
|Ryan Chisnall, New Zealand
|68-72—140
|Nick Voke, Australia
|69-71—140
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|68-72—140
|Mikumu Horikawa, Japan
|72-68—140
|Rhein Gibson, Australia
|71-69—140
|Also
|Cameron Champ, United States
|71-70—141
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|70-71—141
|Stewart Cink, United States
|70-72—142
|Missed Cut
|Smylie Kaufman, United States
|73-74—147
|Chase Hanna, United States
|73-74—147
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.