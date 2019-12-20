Australian PGA Championship Leading Scores

Friday At RACV Royal Pines Resort Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia Purse: $1.03 million Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72 Second Round Yechun Yuan, China 70-65—135 Anthony Quayle, Australia 70-66—136 Wade Ormsby, Australia 68-69—137 Adam Scott, Australia 70-67—137 Michael Hendry, New Zealand 70-68—138 Tom Power Horan, Australia 72-66—138 Bryce Easton, South Africa 71-68—139 Cameron Smith, Australia 74-65—139 Harry Bateman, New Zealand 69-71—140 Travis Smyth, Australia 68-72—140 Brett Rankin, Australia 67-73—140 Ryan Chisnall, New Zealand 68-72—140 Nick Voke, Australia 69-71—140 Min Woo Lee, Australia 68-72—140 Mikumu Horikawa, Japan 72-68—140 Rhein Gibson, Australia 71-69—140 Also Cameron Champ, United States 71-70—141 Johannes Veerman, United States 70-71—141 Stewart Cink, United States 70-72—142 Missed Cut Smylie Kaufman, United States 73-74—147 Chase Hanna, United States 73-74—147

