Australian PGA Championship Leading Scores

|Saturday
|At RACV Royal Pines Resort
|Gold Coast, Australia
|Purse: $1.03 million
|Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72
|Third Round
|Adam Scott, Australia
|70-67-69—206
|Wade Ormsby, Australia
|68-69-70—207
|Nick Flanagan, Australia
|72-73-63—208
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|68-72-68—208
|Michael Hendry, New Zealand
|70-68-70—208
|Yechun Yuan, China
|70-65-73—208
|Alejandro Canizares, Spain
|73-72-64—209
|Nick Cullen, Australia
|68-73-68—209
|Romain Wattel, France
|73-70-67—210
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|70-71-69—210
|Bryce Easton, South Africa
|71-68-71—210
|Greg Chalmers, Australia
|74-69-68—211
|Cameron Davis, Australia
|72-70-69—211
|Brady Watt, Austrlia
|72-70-69—211
|Andrew Dodt, Australia
|69-72-70—211
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|74-65-72—211
|Anthony Quayle, Australia
|70-66-75—211
|Also
|Cameron Champ, United States
|71-70-71—212
|Stewart Cink, United States
|70-72-71—213
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|70-71-73—214
