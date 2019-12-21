Australian PGA Championship Leading Scores

Saturday At RACV Royal Pines Resort Gold Coast, Australia Purse: $1.03 million Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72 Third Round Adam Scott, Australia 70-67-69—206 Wade Ormsby, Australia 68-69-70—207 Nick Flanagan, Australia 72-73-63—208 Min Woo Lee, Australia 68-72-68—208 Michael Hendry, New Zealand 70-68-70—208 Yechun Yuan, China 70-65-73—208 Alejandro Canizares, Spain 73-72-64—209 Nick Cullen, Australia 68-73-68—209 Romain Wattel, France 73-70-67—210 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 70-71-69—210 Bryce Easton, South Africa 71-68-71—210 Greg Chalmers, Australia 74-69-68—211 Cameron Davis, Australia 72-70-69—211 Brady Watt, Austrlia 72-70-69—211 Andrew Dodt, Australia 69-72-70—211 Cameron Smith, Australia 74-65-72—211 Anthony Quayle, Australia 70-66-75—211 Also Cameron Champ, United States 71-70-71—212 Stewart Cink, United States 70-72-71—213 Johannes Veerman, United States 70-71-73—214

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.