Australian PGA Championship Leading Scores

December 21, 2019 12:28 pm
 
Saturday
At RACV Royal Pines Resort
Gold Coast, Australia
Purse: $1.03 million
Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72
Third Round
Adam Scott, Australia 70-67-69—206
Wade Ormsby, Australia 68-69-70—207
Nick Flanagan, Australia 72-73-63—208
Min Woo Lee, Australia 68-72-68—208
Michael Hendry, New Zealand 70-68-70—208
Yechun Yuan, China 70-65-73—208
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 73-72-64—209
Nick Cullen, Australia 68-73-68—209
Romain Wattel, France 73-70-67—210
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 70-71-69—210
Bryce Easton, South Africa 71-68-71—210
Greg Chalmers, Australia 74-69-68—211
Cameron Davis, Australia 72-70-69—211
Brady Watt, Austrlia 72-70-69—211
Andrew Dodt, Australia 69-72-70—211
Cameron Smith, Australia 74-65-72—211
Anthony Quayle, Australia 70-66-75—211
Also
Cameron Champ, United States 71-70-71—212
Stewart Cink, United States 70-72-71—213
Johannes Veerman, United States 70-71-73—214

