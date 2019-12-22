Australian PGA Championship Leading Scores

|Sunday
|At RACV Royal Pines Resort
|Gold Coast, Australia
|Purse: $1.03 million
|Yardage:7,364; Par:72
|Final
|Adam Scott, Australia
|70-67-69-69—275
|Michael Hendry, New Zealand
|70-68-70-69—277
|Cameron Davis, Australia
|72-70-69-67—278
|Yuan Carl Yechun, China
|70-65-73-70—278
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|68-72-68-70—278
|Nick Flanagan, Australia
|72-73-63-70—278
|Wade Ormsby, Australia
|68-69-70-71—278
|Andrew Dodt, Australia
|69-72-70-68—279
|Minkyu Kim, South Korea
|72-69-72-67—280
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|70-71-73-67—281
|Denzel Ieremia, New Zealand
|77-67-69-68—281
|Brett Rankin, Australia
|67-73-72-69—281
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|74-65-72-70—281
|Bryce Easton, South Africa
|71-68-71-71—281
|Brett Rumford, Australia
|72-69-72-69—282
|Travis Smyth, Australia
|68-72-72-70—282
|Greg Chalmers, Australia
|74-69-68-71—282
|Nick Cullen, Australia
|68-73-68-73—282
|Also
|Stewart Cink, United States
|70-72-71-71—284
|Cameron Champ, United States
|71-70-71-73—285
