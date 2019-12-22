Listen Live Sports

Australian PGA Championship Leading Scores

December 22, 2019 5:14 pm
 
Sunday
At RACV Royal Pines Resort
Gold Coast, Australia
Purse: $1.03 million
Yardage:7,364; Par:72
Final
Adam Scott, Australia 70-67-69-69—275
Michael Hendry, New Zealand 70-68-70-69—277
Cameron Davis, Australia 72-70-69-67—278
Yuan Carl Yechun, China 70-65-73-70—278
Min Woo Lee, Australia 68-72-68-70—278
Nick Flanagan, Australia 72-73-63-70—278
Wade Ormsby, Australia 68-69-70-71—278
Andrew Dodt, Australia 69-72-70-68—279
Minkyu Kim, South Korea 72-69-72-67—280
Johannes Veerman, United States 70-71-73-67—281
Denzel Ieremia, New Zealand 77-67-69-68—281
Brett Rankin, Australia 67-73-72-69—281
Cameron Smith, Australia 74-65-72-70—281
Bryce Easton, South Africa 71-68-71-71—281
Brett Rumford, Australia 72-69-72-69—282
Travis Smyth, Australia 68-72-72-70—282
Greg Chalmers, Australia 74-69-68-71—282
Nick Cullen, Australia 68-73-68-73—282
Also
Stewart Cink, United States 70-72-71-71—284
Cameron Champ, United States 71-70-71-73—285

