Australian PGA Championship Leading Scores

Sunday At RACV Royal Pines Resort Gold Coast, Australia Purse: $1.03 million Yardage:7,364; Par:72 Final Adam Scott, Australia 70-67-69-69—275 Michael Hendry, New Zealand 70-68-70-69—277 Cameron Davis, Australia 72-70-69-67—278 Yuan Carl Yechun, China 70-65-73-70—278 Min Woo Lee, Australia 68-72-68-70—278 Nick Flanagan, Australia 72-73-63-70—278 Wade Ormsby, Australia 68-69-70-71—278 Andrew Dodt, Australia 69-72-70-68—279 Minkyu Kim, South Korea 72-69-72-67—280 Johannes Veerman, United States 70-71-73-67—281 Denzel Ieremia, New Zealand 77-67-69-68—281 Brett Rankin, Australia 67-73-72-69—281 Cameron Smith, Australia 74-65-72-70—281 Bryce Easton, South Africa 71-68-71-71—281 Brett Rumford, Australia 72-69-72-69—282 Travis Smyth, Australia 68-72-72-70—282 Greg Chalmers, Australia 74-69-68-71—282 Nick Cullen, Australia 68-73-68-73—282 Also Stewart Cink, United States 70-72-71-71—284 Cameron Champ, United States 71-70-71-73—285

