Australian PGA Championship Leading Scores

By The Associated Press

Thursday At RACV Royal Pines Resort Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia Purse: $1.03 million Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72 First Round Lucas Herbert, Australia 67 Brett Rankin, Australia 67 Min Woo Lee, Australia 68 Wade Ormsby, Australia 68 Nick Cullen, Australia 68 Ryan Chisnall, New Zealand 68 Travis Smyth, Australia 68 Jason Norris, Australia 69 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 69 Nick Voke, Australia 69 David Smail, New Zealand 69 Andrew Dodt, Australia 69 Michael Wright, Australia 69 Harry Bateman, New Zealand 69 Adam Scott, Australia 70 Stewart Cink, United States 70 Jack Senior, England 70 Johannes Veerman, United States 70 Calum Hill, Scotland 70 Rod Pampling, Australia 70 Terry Pilkadaris, Australia 70 Michael Hendry, New Zealand 70 Anthony Quayle, Australia 70 Damien Perrier, France 70 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 70 Yechun Yuan, China 70 Kade McBride, Australia 70 Stephen Allan, Australia 70 Samuel Eaves, Australia 70 Jordan Mullaney, Australia 70 Also Cameron Champ, United States 71 Smylie Kaufman, United States 73 Chase Hanna, United States 73

