Avalanche-Blackhawks Sums

Colorado 1 2 1—4 Chicago 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Colorado, Cole 2 (Landeskog, Zadorov), 8:41. 2, Chicago, Carpenter 2 (DeBrincat), 9:48. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, Colorado, MacKinnon 21 (Lindholm, Rantanen), 7:49. 4, Colorado, Burakovsky 13, 10:08. Penalties_Colorado bench, served by Burakovsky (too many men on the ice), 4:14; Saad, CHI, (slashing), 13:00; Francouz, COL, served by Donskoi, (interference), 14:47.

Third Period_5, Colorado, Rantanen 10 (Landeskog, Cole), 17:04. Penalties_Gustafsson, CHI, (roughing), 13:48; Nichushkin, COL, (cross checking), 18:02.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 19-10-7_36. Chicago 6-16-10_32.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 2; Chicago 0 of 3.

Goalies_Colorado, Francouz 10-2-1 (32 shots-31 saves). Chicago, Crawford 6-10-2 (35-32).

A_21,481 (19,717). T_2:29.

Referees_Marc Joannette, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Andrew Smith.

