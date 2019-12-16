Avalanche-Blues Sum

Colorado 0 2 0—2 St. Louis 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, St. Louis, Perron 13 (O’Reilly, Sundqvist), 18:51.

Second Period_2, Colorado, Kadri 11 (Graves), 0:55. 3, Colorado, Rantanen 9 (MacKinnon, Girard), 9:35 (pp). 4, St. Louis, Perron 14 (Schwartz, Pietrangelo), 18:47 (pp). 5, St. Louis, Dunn 5 (Bozak, Faulk), 19:23.

Third Period_6, St. Louis, Kyrou 1, 11:24. 7, St. Louis, Perron 15 (Sundqvist, O’Reilly), 16:05.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 6-13-9_28. St. Louis 15-9-11_35.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 2; St. Louis 1 of 2.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 10-6-2 (34 shots-30 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 16-6-4 (28-26).

A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:24.

Referees_Francois St Laurent, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Pierre Racicot.

