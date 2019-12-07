Avalanche-Bruins Sums

Colorado 1 2 1—4 Boston 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Boston, Wagner 3 (Bjork, Moore), 13:14. 2, Colorado, Nichushkin 4 (Nieto), 17:25. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, Colorado, Cole 1 (Barberio, Donskoi), 9:17. 4, Colorado, Burakovsky 12 (Donskoi, MacKinnon), 18:21. Penalties_None.

Third Period_5, Colorado, Landeskog 5 (Bellemare), 19:57. Penalties_Graves, COL, (high sticking), 5:54; Marchand, BOS, (hooking), 8:02; Donskoi, COL, (high sticking), 8:27; Landeskog, COL, (high sticking), 17:39.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 9-5-6_20. Boston 4-4-12_20.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 1; Boston 0 of 3.

Goalies_Colorado, Francouz 7-2-0 (16 shots-16 saves), Grubauer 10-5-2 (4-3). Boston, Halak 7-2-3 (19-16).

A_17,850 (17,565). Referees_Jake Brenk, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Tony Sericolo.

