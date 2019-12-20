NEW YORK (AP) — Average baseball salary as compiled by the Major League Baseball Players Association and the minimum salary. For 1979-2000, salary deferrals without interest are discounted at 9 percent per year. For 1987-2000, signing bonuses are increased at 9 percent per year. From 1987-2000, salary deferrals, buyouts and signing bonuses are increased or discounted to the prime rate in effect on the Nov. 1 following the season. From 2001-13, the interest rate in the Basic Agreement is used for signing bonuses, deferrals and buyouts. Since 2014, the interest rate in the Basic Agreement is used for advanced or deferred payments:

Year Minimum Average 1967 $6,000 $19,000 1968 10,000 NA 1969 10,000 24,909 1970 12,000 29,303 1971 12,750 31,543 1972 13,500 34,092 1973 15,000 36,566 1974 15,000 40,839 1975 16,000 44,676 1976 19,000 51,501 1977 19,000 76,066 1978 21,000 99,876 1979 21,000 113,558 1980 30,000 143,756 1981 32,500 185,651 1982 33,500 241,497 1983 35,000 289,194 1984 40,000 329,408 1985 60,000 371,571 1986 60,000 412,520 1987 62,500 412,454 1988 62,500 438,729 1989 68,000 497,254 1990 100,000 597,537 1991 100,000 851,492 1992 109,000 1,028,667 1993 109,000 1,076,089 1994 109,000 1,168,263 1995 109,000 1,110,766 1996 122,667 1,119,981 1997 150,000 1,336,609 1998 170,000 1,398,831 1999 200,000 1,611,166 2000 200,000 1,895,630 2001 200,000 2,138,896 2002 200,000 2,295,649 2003 300,000 2,372,189 2004 300,000 2,313,535 2005 316,000 2,476,589 2006 327,000 2,699,292 2007 380,000 2,824,751 2008 390,000 2,925,679 2009 400,000 2,996,106 2010 400,000 3,014,572 2011 414,000 3,095,183 2012 480,000 3,213,479 2013 490,000 3,386,212 2014 500,000 3,818,923 2015 507,500 3,952,252 2016 507,500 3,966,020 2017 535,000 4,097,122 2018 545,000 4,095,686 2019 555,000 4,051,490

