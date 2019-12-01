Azore, UTA host N. Texas

North Texas (2-5) vs. Texas-Arlington (4-4)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Umoja Gibson and North Texas will face David Azore and Texas-Arlington. Gibson has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.4 over his last five games. Azore is averaging 13 points over the last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Azore, Jabari Narcis, Brian Warren and Radshad Davis have collectively accounted for 56 percent of Texas-Arlington’s scoring this season. For North Texas, Gibson, Deng Geu, Javion Hamlet and Zachary Simmons have combined to account for 64 percent of all North Texas scoring, including 84 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.GIFTED GIBSON: Gibson has connected on 39.1 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 27 over the last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Texas-Arlington has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80.7 points while giving up 59.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Mavericks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mean Green. Texas-Arlington has 43 assists on 85 field goals (50.6 percent) over its past three games while North Texas has assists on 24 of 67 field goals (35.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Texas-Arlington offense has turned the ball over on just 16.1 percent of its possessions, the 28th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 26 percent of all North Texas possessions have resulted in a turnover.

