Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Back to Atlanta: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma in Peach Bowl

December 8, 2019 2:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

No. 1 LSU (13-0, Southeastern Conference) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1, Big 12 Conference), Dec. 28, 4 p.m. ET.

LOCATION: Atlanta

TOP PLAYERS

LSU: QB Joe Burrow, 4,715 yards passing, SEC-record 48 touchdowns, 77.9 completion percentage.

Advertisement

Oklahoma: QB Jalen Hurts, 3,634 yards passing, 32 touchdowns, 71.8 completion percentage, 1,255 yards rushing, 18 TDs.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

NOTABLE

LSU: Making its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma: Has yet to get past the semifinals in three previous playoff appearances.

LAST TIME

LSU defeated Oklahoma 21-14 in the Sugar Bowl for the BCS national championships (Jan. 4, 2004)

BOWL HISTORY

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

LSU: Appearing in its 51st NCAA-sanctioned bowl game. This will be the Tigers’ fifth trip to the Peach Bowl, their last coming in 2005 when they routed Miami 40-3.

Oklahoma: The 53rd postseason game for the Sooners, but their first appearance in the Peach Bowl.

___

More AP college football:

https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia