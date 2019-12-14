Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baker scores 37 to lead UNC-Asheville past UT-Martin 91-72

December 14, 2019 5:18 pm
 
< a min read
      

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — DeVon Baker made 6 of 7 3-pointers and scored a career-high 37 points as UNC-Asheville defeated UT Martin 91-72 on Saturday.

Tajion Jones had 21 points and nine rebounds for UNC-Asheville (5-4). Coty Jude added 13 points and nine rebounds. LJ Thorpe had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the hosts.

Parker Stewart had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Skyhawks (3-6). Craig Randall II added 20 points and seven rebounds. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. had 10 points.

UNC-Asheville takes on Stetson at home on Tuesday. UT Martin plays Baylor at the Battleground 2K19 in Houston on Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

120th Army-Navy football game

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated