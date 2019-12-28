Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Balanced Belmont puts down W. Kentucky 79-62 behind Scanlon

December 28, 2019 9:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Tyler Scanlon scored 18 points and Nick Muszynski and Grayson Murphy each recorded a double-double and Belmont beat Western Kentucky 79-62 on Saturday.

Nick Muszynski scored 12 with a career-high 12 rebounds, Murphy scored 11 with 11 rebounds, Michael Benkert scored 15 and Nick Hopkins 11.

The Bruins led 36-24 at halftime before the Hilltoppers used a 13-6 run and reduced the deficit to five points on a pair of Josh Anderson foul shots with 16:38 left. But the Bruins responded with an 8-0 run and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Belmont (9-4) begins Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday when it hosts SIU-Edwardsville.

Advertisement

Western Kentucky (7-5) hosts North Texas on Thursday to kickoff of Conference USA action.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal turned over to Panama