Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17

December 8, 2019 4:19 pm
 
Baltimore 3 7 7 7 24
Buffalo 0 6 3 8 17

First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 36, 4:56.

Second Quarter

Bal_Boyle 3 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 13:31.

Buf_FG Hauschka 36, 8:20.

Buf_FG Hauschka 47, :25.

Third Quarter

Bal_H.Hurst 61 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 13:34.

Buf_FG Hauschka 48, 11:26.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Snead 4 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 9:49.

Buf_Beasley 3 pass from Allen (Beasley pass from Allen), 7:00.

A_69,134.

___

Bal Buf
First downs 18 16
Total Net Yards 257 209
Rushes-yards 33-118 23-104
Passing 139 105
Punt Returns 1-1 2-22
Kickoff Returns 0-0 5-82
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 16-25-1 17-39-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-6 6-41
Punts 7-44.1 7-42.9
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 9-99 5-49
Time of Possession 32:49 27:11

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Ingram 15-50, Jackson 11-40, Edwards 4-20, Hill 3-8. Buffalo, Singletary 17-89, Allen 2-9, Gore 4-6.

PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 16-25-1-145. Buffalo, Allen 17-39-0-146.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, H.Hurst 3-73, Ingram 3-29, Snead 3-13, M.Brown 3-(minus 2), Boyle 2-10, Andrews 1-14, Roberts 1-8. Buffalo, Singletary 6-29, Beasley 4-29, Brown 3-26, McKenzie 3-25, Knox 1-37.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

