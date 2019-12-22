Baltimore 31, Cleveland 15

Baltimore 0 14 7 10 — 31 Cleveland 0 6 3 6 — 15

Second Quarter

Cle_Harris 1 pass from Mayfield (kick failed), 11:53.

Bal_Andrews 39 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 1:18.

Bal_Andrews 14 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), :09.

Third Quarter

Bal_Ingram 12 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 7:36.

Cle_FG Seibert 47, 3:25.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 31, 11:32.

Cle_Beckham 3 pass from Mayfield (pass failed), 8:01.

Bal_Hill 18 run (Tucker kick), 3:39.

A_67,431.

Bal Cle First downs 31 17 Total Net Yards 481 241 Rushes-yards 40-243 20-49 Passing 238 192 Punt Returns 2-7 1-11 Kickoff Returns 3-62 2-25 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 20-31-0 20-33-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 0-0 Punts 2-51.0 5-44.0 Fumbles-Lost 3-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 7-50 7-62 Time of Possession 34:19 25:41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Jackson 17-103, Edwards 12-66, Ingram 8-55, Hill 3-19. Cleveland, Chubb 15-45, Mayfield 2-4, Hunt 3-0.

PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 20-31-0-238. Cleveland, Mayfield 20-33-1-192.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Andrews 6-93, Hill 3-32, Boyle 3-24, Ingram 2-36, Roberts 2-23, H.Hurst 1-9, Boykin 1-8, Edwards 1-7, M.Brown 1-6. Cleveland, Landry 7-74, Beckham 4-44, Hunt 4-33, Seals-Jones 1-23, Carlson 1-7, Hodge 1-6, Hilliard 1-4, Harris 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

