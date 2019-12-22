Baltimore 31, Cleveland 15

|Baltimore
|0
|14
|7
|10
|—
|31
|Cleveland
|0
|6
|3
|6
|—
|15
Second Quarter
Cle_Harris 1 pass from Mayfield (kick failed), 11:53.
Bal_Andrews 39 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 1:18.
Bal_Andrews 14 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), :09.
Third Quarter
Bal_Ingram 12 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 7:36.
Cle_FG Seibert 47, 3:25.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 31, 11:32.
Cle_Beckham 3 pass from Mayfield (pass failed), 8:01.
Bal_Hill 18 run (Tucker kick), 3:39.
A_67,431.
___
|
|Bal
|Cle
|First downs
|31
|17
|Total Net Yards
|481
|241
|Rushes-yards
|40-243
|20-49
|Passing
|238
|192
|Punt Returns
|2-7
|1-11
|Kickoff Returns
|3-62
|2-25
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-31-0
|20-33-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|2-51.0
|5-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-50
|7-62
|Time of Possession
|34:19
|25:41
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Jackson 17-103, Edwards 12-66, Ingram 8-55, Hill 3-19. Cleveland, Chubb 15-45, Mayfield 2-4, Hunt 3-0.
PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 20-31-0-238. Cleveland, Mayfield 20-33-1-192.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Andrews 6-93, Hill 3-32, Boyle 3-24, Ingram 2-36, Roberts 2-23, H.Hurst 1-9, Boykin 1-8, Edwards 1-7, M.Brown 1-6. Cleveland, Landry 7-74, Beckham 4-44, Hunt 4-33, Seals-Jones 1-23, Carlson 1-7, Hodge 1-6, Hilliard 1-4, Harris 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
