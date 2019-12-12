Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21

December 12, 2019 11:29 pm
 
N.Y. Jets 0 7 0 14 21
Baltimore 13 8 14 7 42

First Quarter

Bal_Ingram 6 run (Tucker kick), 7:49.

Bal_Boykin 5 pass from L.Jackson (kick failed), 2:50.

Second Quarter

NYJ_Crowder 4 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 13:27.

Bal_Andrews 1 pass from L.Jackson (Ingram run), 9:43.

Third Quarter

Bal_M.Brown 24 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 5:09.

Bal_S.Roberts 33 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), :58.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ_Bello 14 blocked punt return (kick failed), 12:07.

Bal_Ingram 10 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 9:58.

NYJ_Crowder 18 pass from Darnold (R.Anderson pass from Darnold), 7:35.

NYJ Bal
First downs 13 23
Total Net Yards 310 430
Rushes-yards 24-103 34-218
Passing 207 212
Punt Returns 3-48 1-8
Kickoff Returns 7-179 1-5
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-12
Comp-Att-Int 18-32-1 15-24-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-11 1-0
Punts 4-51.0 5-36.2
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 8-94 6-35
Time of Possession 28:22 31:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Bell 21-87, Darnold 1-11, Montgomery 2-5. Baltimore, Jackson 8-86, Ingram 13-76, Edwards 5-35, Hill 4-15, Griffin 4-6.

PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Darnold 18-32-1-218. Baltimore, Jackson 15-23-0-212, Griffin 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Crowder 6-90, R.Anderson 4-66, V.Smith 3-40, Bell 2-1, J.Smith 1-12, Montgomery 1-5, Brown 1-4. Baltimore, Andrews 4-52, M.Brown 4-45, Roberts 3-66, H.Hurst 1-19, Snead 1-15, Ingram 1-10, Boykin 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Jets, Ficken 49.

