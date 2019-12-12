Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21

|N.Y. Jets
|0
|7
|0
|14
|—
|21
|Baltimore
|13
|8
|14
|7
|—
|42
First Quarter
Bal_Ingram 6 run (Tucker kick), 7:49.
Bal_Boykin 5 pass from L.Jackson (kick failed), 2:50.
Second Quarter
NYJ_Crowder 4 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 13:27.
Bal_Andrews 1 pass from L.Jackson (Ingram run), 9:43.
Third Quarter
Bal_M.Brown 24 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 5:09.
Bal_S.Roberts 33 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), :58.
Fourth Quarter
NYJ_Bello 14 blocked punt return (kick failed), 12:07.
Bal_Ingram 10 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 9:58.
NYJ_Crowder 18 pass from Darnold (R.Anderson pass from Darnold), 7:35.
A_70,545.
|
|NYJ
|Bal
|First downs
|13
|23
|Total Net Yards
|310
|430
|Rushes-yards
|24-103
|34-218
|Passing
|207
|212
|Punt Returns
|3-48
|1-8
|Kickoff Returns
|7-179
|1-5
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-12
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-32-1
|15-24-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-11
|1-0
|Punts
|4-51.0
|5-36.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-94
|6-35
|Time of Possession
|28:22
|31:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Bell 21-87, Darnold 1-11, Montgomery 2-5. Baltimore, Jackson 8-86, Ingram 13-76, Edwards 5-35, Hill 4-15, Griffin 4-6.
PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Darnold 18-32-1-218. Baltimore, Jackson 15-23-0-212, Griffin 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Crowder 6-90, R.Anderson 4-66, V.Smith 3-40, Bell 2-1, J.Smith 1-12, Montgomery 1-5, Brown 1-4. Baltimore, Andrews 4-52, M.Brown 4-45, Roberts 3-66, H.Hurst 1-19, Snead 1-15, Ingram 1-10, Boykin 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Jets, Ficken 49.
