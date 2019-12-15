Listen Live Sports

Banks, Akron cash in on 50-point win over DII Concord

December 15, 2019 5:20 pm
 
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Channel Banks scored 19 points to lead five Akron players in double figures and the Zips beat Division II-member Concord 100-50 on Sunday.

Jaden Sayles added 16 points for the Zips, Tyler Cheese 14, Xeyrius Williams 12 and Greg Tribble 11. Banks hit 6-of-9 3-pointers. Sayles also had eight rebounds for the Zips, while Williams posted 12 rebounds. It was the first time this season Akron scored at least 100 points.

Akron (8-2) posted a season-high 22 assists and scored a season high 46 points in the first half.

The Mountain Lions’ 25.7% field goal shooting represented the worst mark by an Akron opponent this season. The Zips also forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Liam Evans scored 15 for Concord and Malik Johnson added 10 points and five steals.

Akron will pursue its fifth consecutive victory on Friday when the team takes on Tulane.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

