Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Barnes, Alexander reach deals with Dodgers, who cut García

December 3, 2019 12:01 am
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catcher Austin Barnes agreed to a $1.1 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who also reached an $875,000 deal with left-hander Scott Alexander on Monday.

Los Angeles failed to offer a 2020 contract to Yimi García, allowing the right-hander to become a free agent.

Barnes, who turns 30 on Dec. 28, hit .203 with five homers and 25 RBIs in 242 plate appearances. His 64 games behind the plate led the team as he shared time with Russell Martin and Will Smith. Barnes is a veteran of five major league seasons, all with Los Angeles. He also spent time at Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, where he was used occasionally at second base.

Alexander, 30, was 3-2 with a 3.63 ERA over 28 relief appearances in his second season with the Dodgers.

Advertisement

García, a 29-year-old right-hander, was 1-4 with a 3.61 ERA in 64 relief appearances.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Los Angeles has eight players still eligible for arbitration, including NL MVP Cody Bellinger, shortstop Corey Seager, infielder Max Muncy and outfielder Joc Pederson.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified