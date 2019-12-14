Listen Live Sports

Barnes leads Jacksonville past Middle Georgia State 93-79

December 14, 2019 5:05 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Destin Barnes had 17 points to lead five Jacksonville players in double figures as the Dolphins beat Middle Georgia State 93-79 on Saturday.

DeAnthony McCallum added 16 points for the Dolphins. Kevin Norman chipped in 14, Aamahne Santos scored 11 and David Bell had 10.

Jacksonville (6-6) scored 45 second-half points, a season best for the team.

De’Miria Glover had 21 points for the Knights. Antony Edwards added 13 points and eight rebounds. Ijon Owens had 13 points.

Jacksonville faces Presbyterian on the road on Wednesday.

