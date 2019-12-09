Listen Live Sports

Barnes wins wins Fishel award for MLB public relations

December 9, 2019 10:28 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tyler Barnes of the Milwaukee Brewers won the Robert O. Fishel Award for public relations excellence in the major leagues, announced Monday on the first day of the winter meetings.

Barnes has been Milwaukee’s senior vice president of communications and affiliate operations since 2017 and has spent 14 seasons with the Brewers. He previously was with Detroit for six years and Houston for five, and he was chief marketing officer of the Harlem Globetrotters.

Barnes is on the board of Africa On Deck, which promotes children’s baseball participation in Johannesburg, and is a supporter of Open Arms Home for Children in South Africa.

The award was named for the longtime executive with the Indians, St. Louis Browns, the Yankees and the American League. Fishel won the first award in 1981, and the voting is conducted annually among active past winners and Major League Baseball staff.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

