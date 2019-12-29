Listen Live Sports

Baxter carries Morgan St. over Loyola Marymount 74-71

December 29, 2019 1:02 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Troy Baxter Jr. had 27 points as Morgan State narrowly beat Loyola Marymount 74-71 on Saturday night.

Stanley Davis Jr. had 12 points and six rebounds for Morgan State (6-8).

Erik Johansson had 17 points for the Lions (6-8). Ivan Alipiev added 15 points. Jonathan Dos Anjos had 11 points.

Morgan State plays Cal State Northridge on the road on Tuesday. Loyola Marymount matches up against San Diego at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

