BCU goes up against Stetson

Bethune-Cookman (5-3) vs. Stetson (4-5)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman and Stetson look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of road losses this past weekend. Stetson lost 77-53 to Kent State on Saturday, while Bethune-Cookman came up short in a 68-65 game at Georgia Tech on Sunday.

LEADING THE WAY: Stetson’s Rob Perry has averaged 15.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while Mahamadou Diawara has put up 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Cletrell Pope has averaged 14.5 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Isaiah Bailey has put up 13.9 points.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 42.6 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also made 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Bethune-Cookman is a perfect 5-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 0-3 when fewer than three Wildcats players score in double-figures.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Hatters. Stetson has 27 assists on 70 field goals (38.6 percent) over its past three outings while Bethune-Cookman has assists on 42 of 77 field goals (54.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson is ranked first among Atlantic Sun teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.3 percent. The Hatters have averaged 11.2 offensive boards per game and 13 per game over their last three games.

