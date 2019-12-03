Beal and the Wizards face the Magic

Orlando Magic (8-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-12, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal leads Washington into a matchup with Orlando. He ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 28.0 points per game.

The Wizards are 2-4 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 28.8 assists per game led by Beal averaging 7.3.

The Magic are 5-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 3-9 record when allowing over 100 points.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Magic defeated the Wizards 125-121 in their last matchup on Nov. 17. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 30 points, and Beal paced Washington scoring 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is scoring 28 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Wizards. Davis Bertans has averaged 14.1 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 46.8 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jonathan Isaac is second on the Magic with 7.5 rebounds and averages 13.1 points. D.J. Augustin has averaged 5.3 assists and scored 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 104 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.7 assists, eight steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 123.2 points, 40.7 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 7.9 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.8 points on 51.1 percent shooting.

Wizards Injuries: CJ Miles: out (wrist), Moritz Wagner: day to day (ankle), Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

Magic Injuries: Nikola Vucevic: out (right ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (left hip), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

