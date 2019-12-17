Beal and the Wizards take on the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (10-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (8-17, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls. Beal is fourth in the NBA averaging 27.8 points per game.

The Wizards are 4-7 in Eastern Conference games. Washington ranks fifth in the league shooting 37.6 percent from downtown led by Davis Bertans shooting 45.7 percent from 3-point range.

Advertisement

The Bulls are 6-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is sixth in the league scoring 14.7 fast break points per game. Zach LaVine leads the Bulls averaging 3.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bertans leads the Wizards averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 15.4 points per game while shooting 45.7 percent from beyond the arc. Ish Smith is shooting 49.2 percent and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Tomas Satoransky leads the Bulls averaging 5.3 assists while scoring 9.2 points per game. LaVine has averaged 25.8 points and added 5.2 rebounds while shooting 44.9 percent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 118 points, 39.3 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.5 points on 51.3 percent shooting.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 104.1 points, 41.8 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.5 points on 44.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out (foot), CJ Miles: out (wrist), Jordan McRae: out (finger), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle), Rui Hachimura: day to day (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: out (shoulder), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.