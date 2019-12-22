Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bears CB Amukamara active for game against Chiefs

December 22, 2019 7:26 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Cornerback Prince Amukamara is active for the Chicago Bears’ game against the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Amukamara played through a hamstring injury last week in a loss at Green Bay after missing a game. He practiced on a limited basis and was listed as questionable for this one.

Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (ankle) was inactive. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

WV National Guard's Drug Demand Reduction program

Today in History

1776: George Washington crosses Delaware River