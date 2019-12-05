Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith departs with pectoral injury

December 5, 2019 9:20 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago linebacker Roquan Smith left the Bears’ game against Dallas on Thursday night with a pectoral muscle injury.

Smith got hurt on Dallas’ first drive. The Cowboys took the opening kickoff and covered 75 yards in 17 plays, capped by Ezekiel Elliott’s 2-yard touchdown run.

Smith was selected by Chicago with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 draft. He began with day with 98 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

