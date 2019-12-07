Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bell lifts Jacksonville past Bethune-Cookman 82-60

December 7, 2019 8:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — David Bell scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season as Jacksonville romped past Bethune-Cookman 82-60 on Saturday night.

Destin Barnes had 19 points and eight rebounds for Jacksonville (5-6), which outrebounded the Wildcats 54-31. DeAnthony McCallum added 13 points and 10 rebounds and Aamahne Santos had 11 points.

Jacksonville opened with a 22-2 run and scored a season-high 49 points in the first half.

Jordan Preaster had 15 points for the Wildcats (5-5). Isaiah Bailey added 15 points and Malik Maitland had 12.

Advertisement

Jacksonville plays Middle Georgia State at home next Saturday. Bethune-Cookman takes on California Baptist on the road next Saturday.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia