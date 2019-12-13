Bell, UAPB visit Oregon State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-7) vs. Oregon State (7-1)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Markedric Bell and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will go up against Tres Tinkle and Oregon State. The junior Bell is averaging 11.2 points over the last five games. Tinkle, a senior, has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.2 over his last five games.

SQUAD LEADERS: The versatile Tinkle is averaging 21.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists to lead the way for the Beavers. Ethan Thompson is also a top facilitator, producing 14.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. The Golden Lions are led by Bell, who is averaging 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Tinkle has directly created 42 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last three games. Tinkle has 20 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 48 points and allowing 72.3 points during those contests. Oregon State is on a five-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 81.2 points while giving up 68.4.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Beavers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Golden Lions. Oregon State has 54 assists on 89 field goals (60.7 percent) across its past three outings while Arkansas-Pine Bluff has assists on 31 of 60 field goals (51.7 percent) during its past three games.

CAREFUL BEAVERS: The diligent Oregon State offense has turned the ball over on just 15.6 percent of its possessions, the ninth-lowest mark in all of Division I. 29.2 percent of all Arkansas-Pine Bluff possessions have resulted in a turnover.

