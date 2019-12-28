Listen Live Sports

Benjamin leads UAB past NAIA Thomas University 82-49

December 28, 2019
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin registered 14 points as UAB beat Thomas University of the NAIA 82-49 on Saturday.

Jordan Brinson had 12 points for UAB (9-4), which won its fifth consecutive game. Will Butler added 10 points and Tamell Pearson led the team with 11 rebounds.

Desean Enzor had 11 points for the Night Hawks.

UAB plays Charlotte on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

