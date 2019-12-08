Bernard and Jason Langer win PNC Father Son Challenge

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jason Langer made a 16-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a playoff Sunday to give father Bernard his fourth victory in the PNC Father Son Challenge.

The Langers closed with a second straight 12-under 60 to match Retief and Leo Goosen and Tom and Thomas Lehman atop the leaderboard in the scramble event for major champions at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.

After the 62-year-old Bernhard hit the fairway on the par-5 18th, the 19-year-old Jason hit a 3-wood approach from 270 yards to set up the winning putt. Jason also won with his father in 2014.

Bernhard is one behind Raymond Floyd on the victory list in the event.

Advertisement

The Goosens, two strokes ahead after an opening 58, had a 62. The Lehmans shot 59.

Annika and father Tom Sorenstam had a 71 to tie for last in 20-team field. Annika was the first female to play in the event.

PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIA

SYDNEY (AP) — Matt Jones made a 4-foot par putt on the final hole for a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory in the Australian Open, the first title for the Australian since winning his national Open four years ago.

Jones led at Australian Golf Club, where he is a member, from the second round. Louis Oosthuizen closed with a 66 that forced Jones to deliver the winning putt at the end.

Jones won for the third time in his career, along with the 2015 Australian Open and the 2014 Houston Open on the PGA Tour. He finished at 15-under 269.

The victory sends Jones to the British Open next summer at Royal St. George’s because this was part of the International Qualifying Series. Japanese amateur Takumi Kanaya and Aaron Pike tied for third and earned the other two spots at Royal St. George’s. Oosthuizen already is exempt as a former Open champion.

EUROPEAN TOUR and SUNSHINE TOUR

BEL OMBRE, Mauritius (AP) — Danish teen Rasmus Hojgaard closed with a birdie and won the Mauritius Open on the third playoff hole with an eagle to become the youngest European Tour winner in nine years.

The 18-year-old Hojgaard, in just his fifth European Tour start, overcame two bogeys on the front nine to birdie the par-5 18th for a under-68 and finish at 19-under 269 with Antoine Rozner of France and Renato Paratore of Italy.

Paratore dropped out of the playoff with a par. Hojgaard and Rozner each made birdie on the 18th, and then matched birdies against before the Danish teen ended it with an eagle.

Hojgaard, a European Tour rookie, is the youngest tour winner since 17-year-old Matteo Manassero at the Castello Masters in Spain in 2010.

JAPAN GOLF TOUR

TOKYO (AP) — Ryo Ishikawa made bogey on the final hole for a 4-under 66 to fall into a playoff, then won on the third extra hole with a 6-foot birdie putt to win the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup, the final event on the Japan Golf Tour.

Ishikawa, with 17 victories in Japan, went over 10 billion yen in career earnings on the tour.

Brad Kennedy of Australia closed with a 65 and matched pars with Ishikawa on the 18th hole at Tokyo Yomiuri Country Club twice before he missed a 20-foot birdie with Ishikawa in close.

Shugo Imahira closed with a 67 and tied for third, enough for him to secure the Order of Merit and move to No. 32 in the world ranking.

OTHER TOURS

Esther Henseleit closed with an 8-under 64 to win the Magical Kenya Ladies Open by one shot and capture the Ladies European Order of Merit. The 20-year-old German is the third player in LET history to win rookie of the year and the Order of Merit in the same season. The others were Carlota Ciganda in 2012 and Laura Davies in 1985. … Peter Fowler of Australia closed with a 3-under 67 for a one-shot victory over James Kingston in MCB Tour Championship-Seychelles on the Staysure Tour for European seniors. … Argentina’s Augusto Nunez won the season-ending Shell Championship at Doral in Florida to top the PGA Tour Latinoamerica money list and earn a spot next year on the Korn Ferry Tour. Nunez, also the Argentina Open winner this weeks ago, finished with a tour-record $148,734. He closed with a 1-under 70 for a one-stroke victory at Doral. Americans Tom Whitney, Jared Wolfe, Evan Harmeling and John Somers also earned Korn Ferry Tour spots.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.