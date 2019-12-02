Listen Live Sports

Biagini agrees to deal with Astros, who cut Sanchez

December 2, 2019 11:36 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Reliever Joe Biagini agreed Monday to a $1 million, one-year deal with the AL champion Houston Astros, who declined to offer a contract to starter Aaron Sanchez and allowed the former All-Star to become a free agent.

Both right-handers were acquired from Toronto at the July 31 trade deadline along with minor league outfielder Cal Stevenson for outfielder Derek Fisher.

Biagini, who turns 30 in May, had a 7.36 ERA in 13 regular-season appearances for the Astros and did not pitch in the postseason.

Sanchez, a 27-year-old right-hander, was an All-Star for Toronto in 2016. He went 2-0 in four starts and 18 2/3 innings for Houston, including the first six innings of a combined no-hitter against Seattle in his Astros debut. But Houston said on Sept. 5 that he needed shoulder surgery.

Houston has eight players still eligible for arbitration, including shortstop Carlos Correa, outfielder George Springer and closer Roberto Osuna.

