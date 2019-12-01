Listen Live Sports

Big Ten Glance

December 1, 2019 11:59 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Penn St. 6 2 0 0 18 38 22 11 4 0
Notre Dame 4 2 2 1 15 20 19 8 4 2
Michigan St. 4 2 1 0 13 18 15 6 6 1
Ohio St. 4 3 0 0 12 19 17 8 4 1
Minnesota 2 3 3 2 11 21 27 5 8 3
Wisconsin 2 4 1 1 8 17 24 7 7 1
Michigan 0 6 1 0 1 10 19 4 9 2
Thursday’s Game

North Dakota 9, Minnesota 3

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green 5, Notre Dame 2

North Dakota 3, Minnesota 2

Penn St. 7, Merrimack 0

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 3, Michigan St. 1

UMass Lowell 3, Penn St. 2

Bowling Green 5, Notre Dame 2

Wisconsin 3, Michigan 2

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Minnesota at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Minnesota at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Boston College at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

