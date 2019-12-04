Listen Live Sports

Big Ten Glance

December 4, 2019 10:20 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Penn St. 6 2 0 0 18 38 22 11 4 0
Ohio St. 5 3 0 0 15 21 17 9 4 1
Notre Dame 4 2 2 1 15 20 19 8 4 2
Michigan St. 4 3 1 0 13 18 17 6 7 1
Minnesota 2 3 3 2 11 21 27 5 8 3
Wisconsin 2 5 1 1 8 18 27 7 8 1
Michigan 1 6 1 0 4 13 20 5 9 2
Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Boston College at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Penn St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Arizona St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Arizona St. at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

