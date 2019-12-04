Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Penn St.
|6
|2
|0
|0
|18
|38
|22
|11
|4
|0
|Ohio St.
|5
|3
|0
|0
|15
|21
|17
|9
|4
|1
|Notre Dame
|4
|2
|2
|1
|15
|20
|19
|8
|4
|2
|Michigan St.
|4
|3
|1
|0
|13
|18
|17
|6
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|3
|2
|11
|21
|27
|5
|8
|3
|Wisconsin
|2
|5
|1
|1
|8
|18
|27
|7
|8
|1
|Michigan
|1
|6
|1
|0
|4
|13
|20
|5
|9
|2
|Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Boston College at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Penn St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Arizona St. at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.