Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Big Ten Glance

December 8, 2019 9:46 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Penn St. 7 3 0 0 21 42 27 12 5 0
Ohio St. 6 3 1 0 19 25 20 10 4 2
Michigan St. 6 3 1 0 19 26 21 8 7 1
Notre Dame 4 2 2 1 15 20 19 8 5 2
Minnesota 2 4 4 3 13 24 31 5 9 4
Wisconsin 2 7 1 1 8 22 35 7 10 1
Michigan 2 7 1 0 7 18 24 6 10 2
Friday’s Games

Boston College 4, Notre Dame 0

Ohio St. 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Michigan 4, Penn St. 1

Michigan St. 3, Wisconsin 0

Advertisement
Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 1, Ohio St. 1, UM wins 3×3 OT

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Michigan St. 5, Wisconsin 4, OT

Penn St. 3, Michigan 1

Sunday’s Game

Boston College at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Penn St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Arizona St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Arizona St. at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia