Big Ten Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Penn St. 7 3 0 0 21 42 27 12 5 0 Ohio St. 6 3 1 0 19 25 20 10 4 2 Michigan St. 6 3 1 0 19 26 21 8 7 1 Notre Dame 4 2 2 1 15 20 19 8 6 2 Minnesota 2 4 4 3 13 24 31 5 9 4 Wisconsin 2 7 1 1 8 22 35 7 10 1 Michigan 2 7 1 0 7 18 24 6 10 2 Friday’s Games

Boston College 4, Notre Dame 0

Ohio St. 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Michigan 4, Penn St. 1

Michigan St. 3, Wisconsin 0

Advertisement

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 1, Ohio St. 1, UM wins 3×3 OT

Michigan St. 5, Wisconsin 4, OT

Penn St. 3, Michigan 1

Sunday’s Game

Boston College 6, Notre Dame 1

Friday, Dec. 13

Penn St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Arizona St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Arizona St. at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.