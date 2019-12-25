Listen Live Sports

Big Ten Glance

December 25, 2019 12:50 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Penn St. 8 4 0 0 24 46 32 13 6 0
Ohio St. 6 3 1 0 19 25 20 10 4 2
Michigan St. 6 3 1 0 19 26 21 9 8 1
Notre Dame 5 3 2 1 18 25 23 9 7 2
Minnesota 2 4 4 3 13 24 31 5 9 4
Wisconsin 2 7 1 1 8 22 35 7 10 1
Michigan 2 7 1 0 7 18 24 6 10 2
Friday’s Game

Colgate at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colgate at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Minnesota St. or St. Cloud St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Michigan St. vs. Michigan Tech at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Michigan vs. Ferris St. at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan vs. Michigan St. or Michigan Tech at Detroit, 11:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Ferris St. or Michigan at Detroit, 11:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Wisconsin vs. U.S. Under-18 at Plymouth, Mich., 4 p.m., exhibition

Friday, Jan. 3

W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Cornell at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Niagara at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Ohio St. vs. Army West Point or Providence at Las Vegas, 8:30 or Mid

Niagara at Penn St., 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Notre Dame at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.

