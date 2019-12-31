Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Penn St.
|8
|4
|0
|0
|24
|46
|32
|13
|6
|0
|Ohio St.
|6
|3
|1
|0
|19
|25
|20
|12
|4
|2
|Michigan St.
|6
|3
|1
|0
|19
|26
|21
|9
|9
|1
|Notre Dame
|5
|3
|2
|1
|18
|25
|23
|9
|7
|2
|Minnesota
|2
|4
|4
|3
|13
|24
|31
|7
|9
|4
|Wisconsin
|2
|7
|1
|1
|8
|22
|35
|7
|10
|1
|Michigan
|2
|7
|1
|0
|7
|18
|24
|7
|10
|2
|Friday’s Game
Ohio St. 3, Colgate 2
Ohio St. 3, Colgate 0
Minnesota 5, Bemidji St. 2
Minnesota 4, St. Cloud St. 1
Michigan Tech 4, Michigan St. 2
Michigan 4, Ferris St. 1
Michigan St. vs. Ferris St. at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
Michigan vs. Michigan Tech at Detroit, 2:30 p.m.
Wisconsin vs. U.S. Under-18 at Plymouth, Mich., 4 p.m., exhibition
W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Cornell at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
Niagara at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Army West Point or Providence at Las Vegas, 8:30 or Mid
Niagara at Penn St., 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at W. Michigan, 5:05 p.m.
