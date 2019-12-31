Listen Live Sports

Big Ten Glance

December 31, 2019 10:19 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Penn St. 8 4 0 0 24 46 32 13 6 0
Ohio St. 6 3 1 0 19 25 20 12 4 2
Michigan St. 6 3 1 0 19 26 21 9 9 1
Notre Dame 5 3 2 1 18 25 23 9 7 2
Minnesota 2 4 4 3 13 24 31 7 9 4
Wisconsin 2 7 1 1 8 22 35 7 10 1
Michigan 2 7 1 0 7 18 24 7 10 2
Friday’s Game

Ohio St. 3, Colgate 2

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 3, Colgate 0

Minnesota 5, Bemidji St. 2

Sunday’s Game

Minnesota 4, St. Cloud St. 1

Monday’s Games

Michigan Tech 4, Michigan St. 2

Michigan 4, Ferris St. 1

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan St. vs. Ferris St. at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

Michigan vs. Michigan Tech at Detroit, 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Wisconsin vs. U.S. Under-18 at Plymouth, Mich., 4 p.m., exhibition

Friday, Jan. 3

W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Cornell at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Niagara at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Ohio St. vs. Army West Point or Providence at Las Vegas, 8:30 or Mid

Niagara at Penn St., 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Notre Dame at W. Michigan, 5:05 p.m.

