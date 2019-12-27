Listen Live Sports

Binghamton takes on Hartwick

December 27, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Hartwick vs. Binghamton (5-7)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Binghamton Bearcats will be taking on the Hawks of Division II Hartwick. Binghamton lost 79-53 on the road against Pittsburgh in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Sam Sessoms has averaged 19.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists this year for Binghamton. George Tinsley has complemented Sessoms with 11.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Sam Sessoms has made or assisted on 53 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PREVIOUSLY: Binghamton scored 89 points and prevailed by 19 over Hartwick when these two teams faced off during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton went 2-11 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Bearcats offense put up 62.2 points per contest across those 13 contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

