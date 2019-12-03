Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bishop leads Creighton past Oral Roberts 72-60

December 3, 2019 11:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Christian Bishop recorded 17 points and eight rebounds to lift Creighton to a 72-60 win over Oral Roberts on Tuesday night.

Ty-Shon Alexander had 14 points and eight rebounds for Creighton (6-2), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Marcus Zegarowski added 14 points and six assists. Mitch Ballock had 12 points and six rebounds for the home team.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (3-5). Deondre Burns added 10 points.

Creighton plays Nebraska at home on Saturday. Oral Roberts faces Haskell at home on Sunday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified