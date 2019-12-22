All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Sunday’s Games
Washington 85, Ball St. 64
Monday’s Games
Washington vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, H.I., 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Sunday’s Games
Colgate 89, Columbia 71
Sacred Heart 89, Holy Cross 68
Rutgers 63, Lafayette 44
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
___
Sunday’s Games
New Mexico St. 58, Mississippi St. 52
South Carolina 70, Virginia 59
Monday’s Games
Georgia Southern at Georgia, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Furman
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|UNC-Greensboro
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Chattanooga
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|The Citadel
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Mercer
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|VMI
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
___
Sunday’s Games
Wofford 83, Kennesaw St. 70
FAU 65, Mercer 50
NC State 83, The Citadel 63
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Lamar
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Northwestern St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|7
|.300
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|New Orleans
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Houston Baptist
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Sunday’s Games
New Mexico 107, Houston Baptist 88
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Sunday’s Games
Austin Peay 80, Alabama St. 69
Seton Hall 75, Prairie View 55
California Baptist 103, MVSU 66
Monday’s Games
Grambling St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Sunday’s Games
Iowa St. 89, Fort Wayne 59
UMKC 78, South Dakota 75
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Georgia St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Appalachian St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Georgia Southern
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|UALR
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Troy
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Texas State
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Monday’s Games
Georgia Southern at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at SMU, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Sunday’s Games
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 68, Nevada 63
Houston 81, Portland 56
Loyola Marymount 53, Cal St.-Fullerton 46
Monday’s Games
Portland vs. Boise St. at Honolulu, H.I., 4:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Sunday’s Games
Indiana St. 85, Chicago St. 64
New Mexico St. 58, Mississippi St. 52
UMKC 78, South Dakota 75
California Baptist 103, MVSU 66
Monday’s Games
Long Beach St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.
