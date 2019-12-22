All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stanford 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Colorado 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Oregon 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Oregon St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Washington 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Arizona 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Utah 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Washington St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 UCLA 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 California 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Washington 85, Ball St. 64

Monday’s Games

Washington vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, H.I., 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Lafayette 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Colgate 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Navy 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Army 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Boston U. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 American U. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Bucknell 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Lehigh 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

___

Sunday’s Games

Colgate 89, Columbia 71

Sacred Heart 89, Holy Cross 68

Rutgers 63, Lafayette 44

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Auburn 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000 Arkansas 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Mississippi 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Georgia 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 South Carolina 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Florida 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 LSU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Missouri 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Alabama 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 5 5 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

New Mexico St. 58, Mississippi St. 52

South Carolina 70, Virginia 59

Monday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Georgia, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct ETSU 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Furman 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 UNC-Greensboro 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769 W. Carolina 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727 Chattanooga 0 1 .000 8 5 .615 Wofford 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 The Citadel 0 1 .000 6 6 .500 Samford 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Mercer 0 1 .000 5 8 .385 VMI 0 1 .000 5 8 .385

___

Sunday’s Games

Wofford 83, Kennesaw St. 70

FAU 65, Mercer 50

NC State 83, The Citadel 63

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Sam Houston St. 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667 Abilene Christian 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Cent. Arkansas 2 0 1.000 3 9 .250 Lamar 1 1 .500 7 6 .538 Nicholls 1 1 .500 7 6 .538 Northwestern St. 1 1 .500 3 7 .300 McNeese St. 0 1 .000 5 7 .417 New Orleans 0 2 .000 4 7 .364 Texas A&M-CC 0 2 .000 4 8 .333 SE Louisiana 0 1 .000 3 8 .273 Incarnate Word 0 1 .000 3 9 .250 Houston Baptist 0 1 .000 0 10 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

New Mexico 107, Houston Baptist 88

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grambling St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Prairie View 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 10 .091 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083 MVSU 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Sunday’s Games

Austin Peay 80, Alabama St. 69

Seton Hall 75, Prairie View 55

California Baptist 103, MVSU 66

Monday’s Games

Grambling St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct South Dakota 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 9 6 .600 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 North Dakota 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Denver 0 0 .000 4 10 .286

___

Sunday’s Games

Iowa St. 89, Fort Wayne 59

UMKC 78, South Dakota 75

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arkansas St. 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750 Georgia St. 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727 Appalachian St. 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667 Georgia Southern 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667 UALR 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Coastal Carolina 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Troy 1 1 .500 5 8 .385 Texas State 0 2 .000 7 6 .538 South Alabama 0 2 .000 6 6 .500 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 2 .000 5 7 .417 Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 .000 4 6 .400 Texas-Arlington 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Monday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at SMU, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 0 0 .000 13 1 .929 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 12 2 .857 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 12 2 .857 Pacific 0 0 .000 12 3 .800 San Francisco 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 BYU 0 0 .000 10 4 .714 Portland 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 San Diego 0 0 .000 6 8 .429

___

Sunday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 68, Nevada 63

Houston 81, Portland 56

Loyola Marymount 53, Cal St.-Fullerton 46

Monday’s Games

Portland vs. Boise St. at Honolulu, H.I., 4:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct California Baptist 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 8 6 .571 UMKC 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Seattle 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 4 10 .286

___

Sunday’s Games

Indiana St. 85, Chicago St. 64

New Mexico St. 58, Mississippi St. 52

UMKC 78, South Dakota 75

California Baptist 103, MVSU 66

Monday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.

