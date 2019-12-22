All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Delaware 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Hofstra 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 James Madison 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 William & Mary 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Drexel 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Towson 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Elon 0 0 .000 4 9 .308

___

Sunday’s Games

Hofstra 63, Manhattan 51

St. Francis (Pa.) 78, William & Mary 72

Advertisement

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct FIU 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 UTEP 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 FAU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Rice 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 UAB 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Charlotte 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Marshall 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 North Texas 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 UTSA 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308

___

Sunday’s Games

N. Iowa 88, Marshall 80

Old Dominion 76, Md.-Eastern Shore 52

FIU 83, Stetson 67

UAB 77, Duquesne 68

East Carolina 60, Charlotte 56

FAU 65, Mercer 50

Monday’s Games

Hawaii 67, UTEP 63

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. vs. UTEP at Honolulu, H.I., 1:30 a.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Green Bay 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Oakland 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 IUPUI 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Detroit 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Yale 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Harvard 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Penn 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Brown 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Princeton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Cornell 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Sunday’s Games

Colgate 89, Columbia 71

Hartford 80, Cornell 76

Harvard 60, Howard 55

Yale 54, Clemson 45

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Rider 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Canisius 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Siena 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Iona 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Fairfield 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Niagara 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Marist 0 1 .000 1 8 .111

___

Sunday’s Games

St. Peter’s 69, LIU 58

Hofstra 63, Manhattan 51

Monday’s Games

Canisius at Siena, 6 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Kent St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Akron 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Buffalo 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Ohio 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Toledo 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Ball St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Washington 85, Ball St. 64

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. vs. UTEP at Honolulu, H.I., 1:30 a.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 SC State 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 NC Central 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Howard 0 0 .000 2 11 .154 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 9 .100 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 1 13 .071

___

Sunday’s Games

Harvard 60, Howard 55

Old Dominion 76, Md.-Eastern Shore 52

St. Francis Brooklyn 81, Delaware St. 62

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Iowa 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Drake 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Evansville 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Bradley 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Sunday’s Games

Indiana St. 85, Chicago St. 64

N. Iowa 88, Marshall 80

Davidson 59, Loyola of Chicago 56

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 2 0 1.000 12 0 1.000 New Mexico 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Utah St. 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Nevada 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615 UNLV 1 0 1.000 5 8 .385 Boise St. 1 1 .500 6 5 .545 Air Force 1 1 .500 6 7 .462 Colorado St. 0 2 .000 8 6 .571 Fresno St. 0 2 .000 4 7 .364 Wyoming 0 2 .000 4 9 .308 San Jose St. 0 2 .000 3 10 .231

___

Sunday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 68, Nevada 63

New Mexico 107, Houston Baptist 88

UC Riverside 80, San Jose St. 65

Georgia Tech 74, Boise St. 60

Monday’s Games

Portland vs. Boise St. at Honolulu, H.I., 4:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bryant 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Wagner 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 CCSU 0 0 .000 0 12 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Sacred Heart 89, Holy Cross 68

St. Francis (Pa.) 78, William & Mary 72

St. Francis Brooklyn 81, Delaware St. 62

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Murray St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Austin Peay 80, Alabama St. 69

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.