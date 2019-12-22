All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Sunday’s Games
Hofstra 63, Manhattan 51
St. Francis (Pa.) 78, William & Mary 72
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Sunday’s Games
N. Iowa 88, Marshall 80
Old Dominion 76, Md.-Eastern Shore 52
FIU 83, Stetson 67
UAB 77, Duquesne 68
East Carolina 60, Charlotte 56
FAU 65, Mercer 50
Monday’s Games
Hawaii 67, UTEP 63
Tuesday’s Games
Ball St. vs. UTEP at Honolulu, H.I., 1:30 a.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Sunday’s Games
Colgate 89, Columbia 71
Hartford 80, Cornell 76
Harvard 60, Howard 55
Yale 54, Clemson 45
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rider
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Marist
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Sunday’s Games
St. Peter’s 69, LIU 58
Hofstra 63, Manhattan 51
Monday’s Games
Canisius at Siena, 6 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Sunday’s Games
Washington 85, Ball St. 64
Tuesday’s Games
Ball St. vs. UTEP at Honolulu, H.I., 1:30 a.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
___
Sunday’s Games
Harvard 60, Howard 55
Old Dominion 76, Md.-Eastern Shore 52
St. Francis Brooklyn 81, Delaware St. 62
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Sunday’s Games
Indiana St. 85, Chicago St. 64
N. Iowa 88, Marshall 80
Davidson 59, Loyola of Chicago 56
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Utah St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Nevada
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UNLV
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Boise St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Colorado St.
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Fresno St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Wyoming
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|San Jose St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Sunday’s Games
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 68, Nevada 63
New Mexico 107, Houston Baptist 88
UC Riverside 80, San Jose St. 65
Georgia Tech 74, Boise St. 60
Monday’s Games
Portland vs. Boise St. at Honolulu, H.I., 4:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|12
|.000
___
Sunday’s Games
Sacred Heart 89, Holy Cross 68
St. Francis (Pa.) 78, William & Mary 72
St. Francis Brooklyn 81, Delaware St. 62
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Sunday’s Games
Austin Peay 80, Alabama St. 69
