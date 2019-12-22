Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
BKC Glance

December 22, 2019 10:06 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Delaware 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Hofstra 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
James Madison 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
William & Mary 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Drexel 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Towson 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Elon 0 0 .000 4 9 .308

___

Sunday’s Games

Hofstra 63, Manhattan 51

St. Francis (Pa.) 78, William & Mary 72

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
FIU 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
UTEP 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
FAU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Rice 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
UAB 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Charlotte 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Marshall 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
North Texas 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
UTSA 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308

___

Sunday’s Games

N. Iowa 88, Marshall 80

Old Dominion 76, Md.-Eastern Shore 52

FIU 83, Stetson 67

UAB 77, Duquesne 68

East Carolina 60, Charlotte 56

FAU 65, Mercer 50

Monday’s Games

Hawaii 67, UTEP 63

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. vs. UTEP at Honolulu, H.I., 1:30 a.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Green Bay 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Oakland 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
IUPUI 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Detroit 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Harvard 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Penn 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Brown 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Princeton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Cornell 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Sunday’s Games

Colgate 89, Columbia 71

Hartford 80, Cornell 76

Harvard 60, Howard 55

Yale 54, Clemson 45

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Rider 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Canisius 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Siena 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Iona 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Fairfield 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Niagara 0 0 .000 2 8 .200
Marist 0 1 .000 1 8 .111

___

Sunday’s Games

St. Peter’s 69, LIU 58

Hofstra 63, Manhattan 51

Monday’s Games

Canisius at Siena, 6 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kent St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Akron 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Buffalo 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Ohio 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Toledo 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Ball St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Washington 85, Ball St. 64

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. vs. UTEP at Honolulu, H.I., 1:30 a.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
SC State 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
NC Central 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Howard 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 9 .100
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 1 13 .071

___

Sunday’s Games

Harvard 60, Howard 55

Old Dominion 76, Md.-Eastern Shore 52

St. Francis Brooklyn 81, Delaware St. 62

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Drake 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Evansville 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Bradley 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Sunday’s Games

Indiana St. 85, Chicago St. 64

N. Iowa 88, Marshall 80

Davidson 59, Loyola of Chicago 56

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
San Diego St. 2 0 1.000 12 0 1.000
New Mexico 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Utah St. 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Nevada 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615
UNLV 1 0 1.000 5 8 .385
Boise St. 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Air Force 1 1 .500 6 7 .462
Colorado St. 0 2 .000 8 6 .571
Fresno St. 0 2 .000 4 7 .364
Wyoming 0 2 .000 4 9 .308
San Jose St. 0 2 .000 3 10 .231

___

Sunday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 68, Nevada 63

New Mexico 107, Houston Baptist 88

UC Riverside 80, San Jose St. 65

Georgia Tech 74, Boise St. 60

Monday’s Games

Portland vs. Boise St. at Honolulu, H.I., 4:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Wagner 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
CCSU 0 0 .000 0 12 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Sacred Heart 89, Holy Cross 68

St. Francis (Pa.) 78, William & Mary 72

St. Francis Brooklyn 81, Delaware St. 62

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Murray St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Austin Peay 80, Alabama St. 69

