Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

December 22, 2019 10:06 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
UMBC 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Maine 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

UConn 88, New Hampshire 62

Hartford 80, Cornell 76

Advertisement

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Memphis 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
SMU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
UCF 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Houston 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Temple 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
UConn 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Tulane 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
South Florida 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Sunday’s Games

UConn 88, New Hampshire 62

Houston 81, Portland 56

East Carolina 60, Charlotte 56

Monday’s Games

Houston vs. Georgia Tech at Honolulu, H.I., 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at SMU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
George Mason 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Duquesne 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Richmond 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Dayton 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
VCU 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
La Salle 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Davidson 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
UMass 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
George Washington 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

UAB 77, Duquesne 68

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Davidson 59, Loyola of Chicago 56

Radford 73, Richmond 58

Monday’s Games

Grambling St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Virginia 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Boston College 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Duke 1 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Florida St. 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
NC State 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
North Carolina 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Syracuse 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Miami 0 1 .000 8 3 .727
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 4 .667
Wake Forest 0 2 .000 7 5 .583
Clemson 0 2 .000 6 6 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina 70, Virginia 59

Yale 54, Clemson 45

Georgia Tech 74, Boise St. 60

NC State 83, The Citadel 63

Monday’s Games

Houston vs. Georgia Tech at Honolulu, H.I., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 0 0 .000 14 0 1.000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
North Florida 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
NJIT 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

___

Sunday’s Games

Wofford 83, Kennesaw St. 70

NJIT 74, Kean 46

FIU 83, Stetson 67

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
West Virginia 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Baylor 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Kansas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Texas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
TCU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Sunday’s Games

Iowa St. 89, Fort Wayne 59

Xavier 67, TCU 59

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
DePaul 0 0 .000 12 1 .923
Butler 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
St. John’s 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Xavier 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Creighton 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Marquette 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Villanova 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Georgetown 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Providence 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Sunday’s Games

Seton Hall 75, Prairie View 55

Xavier 67, TCU 59

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
E. Washington 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
S. Utah 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Portland St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Idaho 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Montana 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Longwood 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Radford 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
High Point 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Radford 73, Richmond 58

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Indiana 1 1 .500 11 1 .917
Ohio St. 1 1 .500 11 1 .917
Maryland 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Penn St. 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Iowa 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Michigan 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Rutgers 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Illinois 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
Purdue 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Minnesota 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Nebraska 1 1 .500 5 7 .417
Northwestern 0 2 .000 5 6 .455

___

Sunday’s Games

Rutgers 63, Lafayette 44

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hawaii 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Loyola Marymount 53, Cal St.-Fullerton 46

UC Riverside 80, San Jose St. 65

UC Santa Barbara 68, Merrimack 50

CS Northridge 85, San Francisco State 50

Monday’s Games

Hawaii 67, UTEP 63

Long Beach St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Washington vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, H.I., 11 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KY Air National Guard crew builds fire during training

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth after orbiting the moon