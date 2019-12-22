All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Vermont 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 8 6 .571 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Hartford 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 UMBC 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Maine 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

UConn 88, New Hampshire 62

Hartford 80, Cornell 76

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Memphis 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 SMU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 UCF 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Houston 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Temple 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 UConn 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Tulane 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 South Florida 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 East Carolina 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Sunday’s Games

Houston 81, Portland 56

East Carolina 60, Charlotte 56

Monday’s Games

Houston vs. Georgia Tech at Honolulu, H.I., 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at SMU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct George Mason 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Duquesne 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Richmond 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Dayton 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 VCU 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 La Salle 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Davidson 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 UMass 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Fordham 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 George Washington 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

UAB 77, Duquesne 68

Davidson 59, Loyola of Chicago 56

Radford 73, Richmond 58

Monday’s Games

Grambling St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 1 .917 Virginia 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Boston College 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Duke 1 0 1.000 10 1 .909 Florida St. 1 1 .500 10 2 .833 NC State 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 North Carolina 1 1 .500 7 5 .583 Syracuse 1 1 .500 7 5 .583 Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Miami 0 1 .000 8 3 .727 Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 4 .667 Wake Forest 0 2 .000 7 5 .583 Clemson 0 2 .000 6 6 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina 70, Virginia 59

Yale 54, Clemson 45

Georgia Tech 74, Boise St. 60

NC State 83, The Citadel 63

Monday’s Games

Houston vs. Georgia Tech at Honolulu, H.I., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 0 0 .000 14 0 1.000 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 North Florida 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Stetson 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 NJIT 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 11 .214 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

___

Sunday’s Games

Wofford 83, Kennesaw St. 70

NJIT 74, Kean 46

FIU 83, Stetson 67

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct West Virginia 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Baylor 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Kansas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Texas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 TCU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

Sunday’s Games

Iowa St. 89, Fort Wayne 59

Xavier 67, TCU 59

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct DePaul 0 0 .000 12 1 .923 Butler 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 St. John’s 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Xavier 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Creighton 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Marquette 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Villanova 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Georgetown 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Providence 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Sunday’s Games

Seton Hall 75, Prairie View 55

Xavier 67, TCU 59

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 E. Washington 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 S. Utah 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Portland St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Idaho 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Montana 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Campbell 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Longwood 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Radford 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Hampton 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 High Point 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Radford 73, Richmond 58

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750 Indiana 1 1 .500 11 1 .917 Ohio St. 1 1 .500 11 1 .917 Maryland 1 1 .500 10 2 .833 Penn St. 1 1 .500 10 2 .833 Iowa 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Michigan 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Rutgers 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Illinois 1 1 .500 8 4 .667 Purdue 1 1 .500 7 5 .583 Minnesota 1 1 .500 6 5 .545 Wisconsin 1 1 .500 6 5 .545 Nebraska 1 1 .500 5 7 .417 Northwestern 0 2 .000 5 6 .455

___

Sunday’s Games

Rutgers 63, Lafayette 44

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Hawaii 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Loyola Marymount 53, Cal St.-Fullerton 46

UC Riverside 80, San Jose St. 65

UC Santa Barbara 68, Merrimack 50

CS Northridge 85, San Francisco State 50

Monday’s Games

Hawaii 67, UTEP 63

Long Beach St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Washington vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, H.I., 11 p.m.

