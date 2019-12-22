All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Sunday’s Games
UConn 88, New Hampshire 62
Hartford 80, Cornell 76
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Sunday’s Games
UConn 88, New Hampshire 62
Houston 81, Portland 56
East Carolina 60, Charlotte 56
Monday’s Games
Houston vs. Georgia Tech at Honolulu, H.I., 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at SMU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Sunday’s Games
UAB 77, Duquesne 68
Davidson 59, Loyola of Chicago 56
Radford 73, Richmond 58
Monday’s Games
Grambling St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Virginia
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Boston College
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|NC State
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Clemson
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Sunday’s Games
South Carolina 70, Virginia 59
Yale 54, Clemson 45
Georgia Tech 74, Boise St. 60
NC State 83, The Citadel 63
Monday’s Games
Houston vs. Georgia Tech at Honolulu, H.I., 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Sunday’s Games
Wofford 83, Kennesaw St. 70
NJIT 74, Kean 46
FIU 83, Stetson 67
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Sunday’s Games
Iowa St. 89, Fort Wayne 59
Xavier 67, TCU 59
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
___
Sunday’s Games
Seton Hall 75, Prairie View 55
Xavier 67, TCU 59
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Sunday’s Games
Radford 73, Richmond 58
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|1
|.917
|Ohio St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|1
|.917
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
Sunday’s Games
Rutgers 63, Lafayette 44
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Sunday’s Games
Loyola Marymount 53, Cal St.-Fullerton 46
UC Riverside 80, San Jose St. 65
UC Santa Barbara 68, Merrimack 50
CS Northridge 85, San Francisco State 50
Monday’s Games
Hawaii 67, UTEP 63
Long Beach St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Washington vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, H.I., 11 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.