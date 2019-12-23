Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

December 23, 2019 10:06 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Colorado 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Oregon 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Washington 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Arizona 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Utah 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Washington St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
UCLA 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
California 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Monday’s Games

Washington 72, Hawaii 61

Wednesday’s Games

Houston vs. Washington at Honolulu, H.I., 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Lafayette 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Colgate 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Navy 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Army 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Boston U. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
American U. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Bucknell 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Lehigh 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000
Arkansas 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Georgia 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Mississippi 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
South Carolina 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Florida 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
LSU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Missouri 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Alabama 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 5 5 .500

___

Monday’s Games

Georgia 73, Georgia Southern 64

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
ETSU 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Furman 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
UNC-Greensboro 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
W. Carolina 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Chattanooga 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Wofford 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
The Citadel 0 1 .000 6 6 .500
Samford 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Mercer 0 1 .000 5 8 .385
VMI 0 1 .000 5 8 .385

___

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Sam Houston St. 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Abilene Christian 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Cent. Arkansas 2 0 1.000 3 9 .250
Lamar 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Nicholls 1 1 .500 7 6 .538
Northwestern St. 1 1 .500 3 7 .300
McNeese St. 0 1 .000 5 7 .417
New Orleans 0 2 .000 4 7 .364
Texas A&M-CC 0 2 .000 4 8 .333
SE Louisiana 0 1 .000 3 8 .273
Incarnate Word 0 1 .000 3 9 .250
Houston Baptist 0 1 .000 0 10 .000

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Prairie View 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 10 .091
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083
MVSU 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Monday’s Games

Dayton 81, Grambling St. 53

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
North Dakota 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Denver 0 0 .000 4 10 .286

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arkansas St. 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Appalachian St. 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Georgia St. 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Georgia Southern 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
UALR 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Coastal Carolina 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Troy 1 1 .500 5 8 .385
Texas State 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
South Alabama 0 2 .000 6 6 .500
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 2 .000 5 7 .417
Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 .000 4 6 .400
Texas-Arlington 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Monday’s Games

Georgia 73, Georgia Southern 64

SMU 85, Georgia St. 76

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 13 1 .929
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 12 2 .857
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 12 2 .857
Pacific 0 0 .000 12 3 .800
San Francisco 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
BYU 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
Portland 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
San Diego 0 0 .000 6 8 .429

___

Monday’s Games

Boise St. 85, Portland 69

San Francisco 71, Fresno St. 69

Wednesday’s Games

Portland vs. Consolation Semifinals – Game 2 (loss) at Honolulu, H.I., TBA

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
California Baptist 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
Seattle 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
UMKC 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 4 10 .286

___

Monday’s Games

Seattle 79, Long Beach St. 57

Sports News

The Associated Press

