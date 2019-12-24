All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stanford 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Colorado 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Oregon 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Washington 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Oregon St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Arizona 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Utah 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Washington St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 UCLA 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 California 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Houston vs. Washington at Honolulu, H.I., 8:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Lafayette 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Colgate 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Navy 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Army 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Boston U. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 American U. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Bucknell 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Lehigh 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

___

Friday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Auburn 0 0 .000 11 0 1.000 Arkansas 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Georgia 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Mississippi 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 South Carolina 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Florida 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 LSU 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Missouri 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Alabama 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 5 5 .500

___

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct ETSU 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Furman 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 UNC-Greensboro 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769 W. Carolina 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727 Chattanooga 0 1 .000 8 5 .615 Wofford 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 The Citadel 0 1 .000 6 6 .500 Samford 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Mercer 0 1 .000 5 8 .385 VMI 0 1 .000 5 8 .385

___

SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Savannah St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Stephen F. Austin 2 0 1.000 10 2 .833 Sam Houston St. 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667 Abilene Christian 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Cent. Arkansas 2 0 1.000 3 9 .250 Lamar 1 1 .500 7 6 .538 Nicholls 1 1 .500 7 6 .538 Northwestern St. 1 1 .500 3 7 .300 McNeese St. 0 1 .000 5 7 .417 New Orleans 0 2 .000 4 7 .364 Texas A&M-CC 0 2 .000 4 8 .333 SE Louisiana 0 1 .000 3 8 .273 Incarnate Word 0 1 .000 3 9 .250 Houston Baptist 0 1 .000 0 10 .000

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Grambling St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Prairie View 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 1 10 .091 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083 MVSU 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct South Dakota 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 9 6 .600 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 North Dakota 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Denver 0 0 .000 4 10 .286

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Arkansas St. 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750 Appalachian St. 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667 Georgia St. 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667 Georgia Southern 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 UALR 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Coastal Carolina 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Troy 1 1 .500 5 8 .385 Texas State 0 2 .000 7 6 .538 South Alabama 0 2 .000 6 6 .500 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 2 .000 5 7 .417 Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 .000 4 6 .400 Texas-Arlington 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Gonzaga 0 0 .000 13 1 .929 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 12 2 .857 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 12 2 .857 Pacific 0 0 .000 12 3 .800 San Francisco 0 0 .000 11 3 .786 BYU 0 0 .000 10 4 .714 Portland 0 0 .000 8 6 .571 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 San Diego 0 0 .000 6 8 .429

___

Wednesday’s Games

Portland vs. Ball St. at Honolulu, H.I., 1:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct California Baptist 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 8 6 .571 Seattle 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 UMKC 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 4 10 .286

___

