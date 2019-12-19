All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Vermont 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 UMBC 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Hartford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Maine 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Lipscomb at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at American U., 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

UMBC at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at UConn, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Hartford, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Memphis 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 SMU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 UCF 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Tulane 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Houston 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Temple 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 UConn 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 South Florida 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 East Carolina 0 0 .000 4 7 .364

___

Thursday’s Games

Houston 77, UTEP 57

Friday’s Games

Akron vs. Tulane at Washington, D.C., 2:30 p.m.

SMU at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. vs. South Florida at Sunrise, F.L., Noon

VCU at Wichita St., Noon

Jackson St. at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Rider at Temple, 1 p.m.

UCF at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. Tulsa at Tulsa, O.K., 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Iowa at Chicago, I.L., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at UConn, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. Portland at Honolulu, H.I., 3 p.m.

Charlotte at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Richmond 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 Dayton 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 VCU 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 La Salle 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Davidson 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Fordham 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 George Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 UMass 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s 84, William & Mary 69

Friday’s Games

James Madison at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at George Washington, Noon

Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, Noon

VCU at Wichita St., Noon

W. Kentucky at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

Austin Peay vs. Duquesne at St. Petersburg, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

UMBC at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Dayton vs. Colorado at Chicago, I.L., 6:30 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, M.O., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne vs. UAB at St. Petersburg, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Davidson at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m.

Richmond vs. Radford at Washington, D.C., 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 1 .917 Virginia 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900 Boston College 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583 Duke 1 0 1.000 10 1 .909 Florida St. 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 NC State 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 North Carolina 1 1 .500 6 5 .545 Syracuse 1 1 .500 6 5 .545 Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 4 5 .444 Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 3 .727 Miami 0 1 .000 7 3 .700 Wake Forest 0 2 .000 6 5 .545 Clemson 0 2 .000 5 5 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Duke 86, Wofford 57

Auburn 79, NC State 73

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Clemson, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame vs. Indiana at Indianapolis, I.N., Noon

Florida St. vs. South Florida at Sunrise, F.L., Noon

NC A&T at Wake Forest, Noon

Coppin St. at Miami, 2 p.m.

UCLA vs. North Carolina at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.

VMI at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

California vs. Boston College at San Francisco, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

North Florida at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina at Virginia, 3 p.m.

Yale at Clemson, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Boise St. at Honolulu, H.I., 5:30 p.m.

The Citadel at NC State, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Liberty 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 North Florida 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Stetson 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 NJIT 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 11 .154 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Friday’s Games

Towson vs. Liberty at Washington, D.C., 5 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Clemson, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Florida at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

St. Thomas (FL) at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wofford at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

Kean at NJIT, 2 p.m.

FIU at Stetson, 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Baylor 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Kansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Texas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 West Virginia 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 TCU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas vs. Villanova at Philadelphia, P.A., Noon

West Virginia vs. Youngstown St. at Youngstown, O.H., 1 p.m.

UCF at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Texas at Providence, 2 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, O.K., 5:30 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, M.O., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Xavier at TCU, 5 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct DePaul 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Butler 0 0 .000 10 1 .909 St. John’s 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Xavier 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Creighton 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Marquette 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Villanova 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Georgetown 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Providence 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Seton Hall 52, Maryland 48

Friday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Georgetown, Noon

Kansas vs. Villanova at Philadelphia, P.A., Noon

Texas at Providence, 2 p.m.

Purdue vs. Butler at Indianapolis, I.N., 2:30 p.m.

Creighton at Arizona St., 8:30 p.m.

Northwestern at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

St. John’s vs. Arizona at San Francisco, C.A., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Prairie View at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Xavier at TCU, 5 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 E. Washington 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 S. Utah 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Portland St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Idaho 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Montana 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Thursday’s Games

CS Bakersfield 74, Montana St. 72

S. Utah 84, Long Beach St. 63

Portland St. 76, Loyola Marymount 66

N. Arizona 63, UC Riverside 56

Friday’s Games

N. Colorado vs. South Dakota at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montana at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.

Idaho at S. Dakota St., 1 p.m.

N. Arizona at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Campbell 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Longwood 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Winthrop 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Radford 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 High Point 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Thursday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 94, Bob Jones 70

The Citadel 102, Longwood 99, 3OT

Saturday’s Games

Presbyterian at Michigan, Noon

Johnson & Wales (NC) at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Bob Jones at SC-Upstate, 1 p.m.

Belmont Abbey at High Point, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Elon at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Richmond vs. Radford at Washington, D.C., 3:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727 Indiana 1 1 .500 10 1 .909 Ohio St. 1 1 .500 10 1 .909 Maryland 1 1 .500 10 2 .833 Penn St. 1 1 .500 9 2 .818 Illinois 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Iowa 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Michigan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Rutgers 1 1 .500 8 3 .727 Purdue 1 1 .500 7 4 .636 Minnesota 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Wisconsin 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Nebraska 1 1 .500 5 6 .455 Northwestern 0 2 .000 5 5 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Seton Hall 52, Maryland 48

Friday’s Games

CCSU at Penn St., 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame vs. Indiana at Indianapolis, I.N., Noon

Presbyterian at Michigan, Noon

Missouri vs. Illinois at St. Louis, M.O., 1 p.m.

Purdue vs. Butler at Indianapolis, I.N., 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Kentucky at Paradise, N.V., 5:15 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, O.K., 5:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Northwestern at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Iowa at Chicago, I.L., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lafayette at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Hawaii 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

S. Utah 84, Long Beach St. 63

N. Arizona 63, UC Riverside 56

Friday’s Games

UC Irvine at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.

UC Riverside at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Merrimack at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

San Francisco State at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

UTEP vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, H.I., 11:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.