AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Friday’s Games
Binghamton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at American U., 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
UMBC at George Mason, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New Hampshire at UConn, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Hartford, 2 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
___
Thursday’s Games
Houston 77, UTEP 57
Friday’s Games
Akron vs. Tulane at Washington, D.C., 2:30 p.m.
SMU at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Florida St. vs. South Florida at Sunrise, F.L., Noon
VCU at Wichita St., Noon
Jackson St. at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Rider at Temple, 1 p.m.
UCF at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Colorado St. vs. Tulsa at Tulsa, O.K., 2:30 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Iowa at Chicago, I.L., 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New Hampshire at UConn, 1 p.m.
Houston vs. Portland at Honolulu, H.I., 3 p.m.
Charlotte at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Thursday’s Games
Saint Joseph’s 84, William & Mary 69
Friday’s Games
James Madison at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Harvard at George Washington, Noon
Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, Noon
VCU at Wichita St., Noon
W. Kentucky at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
Austin Peay vs. Duquesne at St. Petersburg, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
UMBC at George Mason, 4 p.m.
Dayton vs. Colorado at Chicago, I.L., 6:30 p.m.
Saint Louis vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, M.O., 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Duquesne vs. UAB at St. Petersburg, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Davidson at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m.
Richmond vs. Radford at Washington, D.C., 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Virginia
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Boston College
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|NC State
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Clemson
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
___
Thursday’s Games
Duke 86, Wofford 57
Auburn 79, NC State 73
Friday’s Games
Binghamton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Clemson, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame vs. Indiana at Indianapolis, I.N., Noon
Florida St. vs. South Florida at Sunrise, F.L., Noon
NC A&T at Wake Forest, Noon
Coppin St. at Miami, 2 p.m.
UCLA vs. North Carolina at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.
VMI at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
California vs. Boston College at San Francisco, C.A., 5:30 p.m.
North Florida at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
South Carolina at Virginia, 3 p.m.
Yale at Clemson, 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech vs. Boise St. at Honolulu, H.I., 5:30 p.m.
The Citadel at NC State, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Friday’s Games
Towson vs. Liberty at Washington, D.C., 5 p.m.
North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Clemson, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
North Florida at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
St. Thomas (FL) at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Wofford at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
Kean at NJIT, 2 p.m.
FIU at Stetson, 2 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
___
Saturday’s Games
Kansas vs. Villanova at Philadelphia, P.A., Noon
West Virginia vs. Youngstown St. at Youngstown, O.H., 1 p.m.
UCF at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Texas at Providence, 2 p.m.
Rio Grande at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, O.K., 5:30 p.m.
Saint Louis vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, M.O., 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Xavier at TCU, 5 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Thursday’s Games
Seton Hall 52, Maryland 48
Friday’s Games
N. Dakota St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Samford at Georgetown, Noon
Kansas vs. Villanova at Philadelphia, P.A., Noon
Texas at Providence, 2 p.m.
Purdue vs. Butler at Indianapolis, I.N., 2:30 p.m.
Creighton at Arizona St., 8:30 p.m.
Northwestern at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
St. John’s vs. Arizona at San Francisco, C.A., 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Prairie View at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Xavier at TCU, 5 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Thursday’s Games
CS Bakersfield 74, Montana St. 72
S. Utah 84, Long Beach St. 63
Portland St. 76, Loyola Marymount 66
N. Arizona 63, UC Riverside 56
Friday’s Games
N. Colorado vs. South Dakota at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Montana at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.
Idaho at S. Dakota St., 1 p.m.
N. Arizona at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Thursday’s Games
Gardner-Webb 94, Bob Jones 70
The Citadel 102, Longwood 99, 3OT
Saturday’s Games
Presbyterian at Michigan, Noon
Johnson & Wales (NC) at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Bob Jones at SC-Upstate, 1 p.m.
Belmont Abbey at High Point, 2 p.m.
Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Elon at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Richmond vs. Radford at Washington, D.C., 3:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Ohio St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|2
|.818
|Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
___
Thursday’s Games
Seton Hall 52, Maryland 48
Friday’s Games
CCSU at Penn St., 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame vs. Indiana at Indianapolis, I.N., Noon
Presbyterian at Michigan, Noon
Missouri vs. Illinois at St. Louis, M.O., 1 p.m.
Purdue vs. Butler at Indianapolis, I.N., 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Kentucky at Paradise, N.V., 5:15 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, O.K., 5:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
E. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Northwestern at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Iowa at Chicago, I.L., 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Lafayette at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Thursday’s Games
S. Utah 84, Long Beach St. 63
N. Arizona 63, UC Riverside 56
Friday’s Games
UC Irvine at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Southern U. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UC Davis at San Francisco, 5 p.m.
Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cal St.-Fullerton at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.
UC Riverside at San Jose St., 5 p.m.
Merrimack at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.
San Francisco State at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.
UTEP vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, H.I., 11:30 p.m.
