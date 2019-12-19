Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

December 19, 2019 10:06 am
 
6 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
UMBC 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Hartford 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Maine 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Lipscomb at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at American U., 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

UMBC at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at UConn, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Hartford, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Memphis 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
SMU 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
UCF 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Tulane 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Houston 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Temple 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UConn 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
South Florida 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
East Carolina 0 0 .000 4 7 .364

___

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Thursday’s Games

Houston 77, UTEP 57

Friday’s Games

Akron vs. Tulane at Washington, D.C., 2:30 p.m.

SMU at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. vs. South Florida at Sunrise, F.L., Noon

VCU at Wichita St., Noon

Jackson St. at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Rider at Temple, 1 p.m.

UCF at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. Tulsa at Tulsa, O.K., 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Iowa at Chicago, I.L., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at UConn, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. Portland at Honolulu, H.I., 3 p.m.

Charlotte at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Richmond 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Dayton 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
VCU 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
La Salle 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Davidson 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
UMass 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s 84, William & Mary 69

Friday’s Games

James Madison at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at George Washington, Noon

Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, Noon

VCU at Wichita St., Noon

W. Kentucky at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

Austin Peay vs. Duquesne at St. Petersburg, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

UMBC at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Dayton vs. Colorado at Chicago, I.L., 6:30 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, M.O., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne vs. UAB at St. Petersburg, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Davidson at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m.

Richmond vs. Radford at Washington, D.C., 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Virginia 2 0 1.000 9 1 .900
Boston College 2 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Duke 1 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Florida St. 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
NC State 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
North Carolina 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Syracuse 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 4 5 .444
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 3 .727
Miami 0 1 .000 7 3 .700
Wake Forest 0 2 .000 6 5 .545
Clemson 0 2 .000 5 5 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Duke 86, Wofford 57

Auburn 79, NC State 73

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Clemson, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame vs. Indiana at Indianapolis, I.N., Noon

Florida St. vs. South Florida at Sunrise, F.L., Noon

NC A&T at Wake Forest, Noon

Coppin St. at Miami, 2 p.m.

UCLA vs. North Carolina at Paradise, N.V., 3 p.m.

VMI at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

California vs. Boston College at San Francisco, C.A., 5:30 p.m.

North Florida at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina at Virginia, 3 p.m.

Yale at Clemson, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Boise St. at Honolulu, H.I., 5:30 p.m.

The Citadel at NC State, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
North Florida 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Friday’s Games

Towson vs. Liberty at Washington, D.C., 5 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Clemson, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Florida at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

St. Thomas (FL) at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wofford at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

Kean at NJIT, 2 p.m.

FIU at Stetson, 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Kansas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Texas 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
West Virginia 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
TCU 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas vs. Villanova at Philadelphia, P.A., Noon

West Virginia vs. Youngstown St. at Youngstown, O.H., 1 p.m.

UCF at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Texas at Providence, 2 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, O.K., 5:30 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, M.O., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Xavier at TCU, 5 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
DePaul 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Butler 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
St. John’s 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Xavier 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Creighton 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Marquette 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Villanova 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Georgetown 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Providence 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Seton Hall 52, Maryland 48

Friday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Georgetown, Noon

Kansas vs. Villanova at Philadelphia, P.A., Noon

Texas at Providence, 2 p.m.

Purdue vs. Butler at Indianapolis, I.N., 2:30 p.m.

Creighton at Arizona St., 8:30 p.m.

Northwestern at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

St. John’s vs. Arizona at San Francisco, C.A., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Prairie View at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Xavier at TCU, 5 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
E. Washington 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
S. Utah 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Portland St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Idaho 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Montana 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Thursday’s Games

CS Bakersfield 74, Montana St. 72

S. Utah 84, Long Beach St. 63

Portland St. 76, Loyola Marymount 66

N. Arizona 63, UC Riverside 56

Friday’s Games

N. Colorado vs. South Dakota at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montana at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.

Idaho at S. Dakota St., 1 p.m.

N. Arizona at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Pacific, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Longwood 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Winthrop 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Radford 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
High Point 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Thursday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 94, Bob Jones 70

The Citadel 102, Longwood 99, 3OT

Saturday’s Games

Presbyterian at Michigan, Noon

Johnson & Wales (NC) at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Bob Jones at SC-Upstate, 1 p.m.

Belmont Abbey at High Point, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Elon at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Richmond vs. Radford at Washington, D.C., 3:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Indiana 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Ohio St. 1 1 .500 10 1 .909
Maryland 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Penn St. 1 1 .500 9 2 .818
Illinois 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Iowa 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Michigan 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Rutgers 1 1 .500 8 3 .727
Purdue 1 1 .500 7 4 .636
Minnesota 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 5 5 .500
Nebraska 1 1 .500 5 6 .455
Northwestern 0 2 .000 5 5 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Seton Hall 52, Maryland 48

Friday’s Games

CCSU at Penn St., 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame vs. Indiana at Indianapolis, I.N., Noon

Presbyterian at Michigan, Noon

Missouri vs. Illinois at St. Louis, M.O., 1 p.m.

Purdue vs. Butler at Indianapolis, I.N., 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Kentucky at Paradise, N.V., 5:15 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, O.K., 5:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Northwestern at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Iowa at Chicago, I.L., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lafayette at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Hawaii 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

S. Utah 84, Long Beach St. 63

N. Arizona 63, UC Riverside 56

Friday’s Games

UC Irvine at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

Utah Valley at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m.

UC Riverside at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Merrimack at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

San Francisco State at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

UTEP vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, H.I., 11:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Defense Authorization Act 2020 signing ceremony

Today in History

1933: President Roosevelt Pardons WW I Espionage Act Victims