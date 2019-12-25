Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

BKC Glance

December 25, 2019 10:06 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
UMBC 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Binghamton 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Maine 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Memphis 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
SMU 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Houston 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
UCF 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Temple 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
UConn 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Tulane 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Tulsa 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
South Florida 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Advertisement

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 75, Washington 71

Saturday’s Games

New Orleans at Memphis, 1:30 p.m.

E. Kentucky at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
George Mason 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Duquesne 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Dayton 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Richmond 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
VCU 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
La Salle 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Davidson 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
UMass 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Fordham 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
George Washington 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Longwood at George Washington, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Virginia 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818
Boston College 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Duke 1 0 1.000 10 1 .909
Florida St. 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
NC State 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
North Carolina 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Syracuse 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 6 6 .500
Miami 0 1 .000 8 3 .727
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 4 .667
Wake Forest 0 2 .000 7 5 .583
Clemson 0 2 .000 6 6 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech 70, Hawaii 53

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Saturday’s Games

Brown at Duke, 11:30 a.m.

North Alabama at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Louisville at Kentucky, 3:45 p.m.

Niagara at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 0 0 .000 14 0 1.000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
North Florida 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
North Alabama 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Stetson 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
NJIT 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 1 11 .083

___

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama at Florida St., 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
West Virginia 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Baylor 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Kansas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Texas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
TCU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

___

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
DePaul 0 0 .000 12 1 .923
Butler 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
St. John’s 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Xavier 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Creighton 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Marquette 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Villanova 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Georgetown 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Providence 0 0 .000 7 6 .538

___

Saturday’s Games

American U. at Georgetown, Noon

Cent. Arkansas at Marquette, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Butler, 4 p.m.

Midland at Creighton, 6 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
E. Washington 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
S. Utah 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Montana St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Portland St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Idaho 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Montana 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Weber St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington at Weber St., 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 6 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Campbell 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Longwood 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Radford 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
High Point 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Longwood at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Piedmont International at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 9 3 .750
Indiana 1 1 .500 11 1 .917
Ohio St. 1 1 .500 11 1 .917
Maryland 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Penn St. 1 1 .500 10 2 .833
Iowa 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Michigan 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Rutgers 1 1 .500 9 3 .750
Illinois 1 1 .500 8 4 .667
Purdue 1 1 .500 7 5 .583
Minnesota 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 6 5 .545
Nebraska 1 1 .500 5 7 .417
Northwestern 0 2 .000 5 6 .455

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Purdue, Noon

Wisconsin at Tennessee, 1:30 p.m.

FIU at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Hawaii 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech 70, Hawaii 53

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Florida, Noon

Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA, 5 p.m.

CS Northridge at Boise St., 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

UC Riverside at Fresno St., 9 p.m.

Pacific at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KY Air National Guard crew builds fire during training

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth after orbiting the moon