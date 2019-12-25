All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Saturday’s Games
Coll. of Charleston at Drexel, 2 p.m.
Northeastern at Towson, 2 p.m.
Hofstra at James Madison, 4 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Delaware, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Wednesday’s Games
Boise St. 72, UTEP 67
Saturday’s Games
Thomas (GA) at UAB, 2 p.m.
FIU at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake at UTSA, 4 p.m.
Texas Wesleyan at North Texas, 6 p.m.
Belmont at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. at IUPUI, Noon
Milwaukee at N. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Wright St., 2 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Saturday’s Games
Brown at Duke, 11:30 a.m.
Marist at Columbia, 2 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rider
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Siena
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Marist
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Hampton, 1 p.m.
Marist at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Fairfield at Wagner, 4 p.m.
Niagara at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Wednesday’s Games
Ball St. 61, Portland 46
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Michigan at Purdue, Noon
Toledo at Bradley, 2 p.m.
E. Michigan at UNLV, 3 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
___
Friday’s Games
Coppin St. at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Saturday’s Games
Toledo at Bradley, 2 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Utah St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Nevada
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UNLV
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Boise St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Colorado St.
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Fresno St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Wyoming
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|San Jose St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Wednesday’s Games
Boise St. 72, UTEP 67
Saturday’s Games
E. Michigan at UNLV, 3 p.m.
Doane at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at Boise St., 6 p.m.
Nebraska Wesleyan at Wyoming, 6 p.m.
Cal Poly at San Diego St., 7 p.m.
UC Riverside at Fresno St., 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at San Jose St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|12
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
Coppin St. at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fairfield at Wagner, 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Saturday’s Games
Alice Lloyd at Morehead St., Noon
E. Kentucky at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Carver at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Belmont at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.