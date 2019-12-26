All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Friday’s Games
Mass.-Lowell at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Wednesday’s Games
Houston 75, Washington 71
Saturday’s Games
New Orleans at Memphis, 1:30 p.m.
E. Kentucky at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
Saturday’s Games
Bucknell at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Longwood at George Washington, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisville
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Virginia
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Boston College
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|NC State
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Clemson
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Wednesday’s Games
Georgia Tech 70, Hawaii 53
Saturday’s Games
Brown at Duke, 11:30 a.m.
North Alabama at Florida St., 2 p.m.
Louisville at Kentucky, 3:45 p.m.
Niagara at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Saturday’s Games
North Alabama at Florida St., 2 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
___
Saturday’s Games
American U. at Georgetown, Noon
Cent. Arkansas at Marquette, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Butler, 4 p.m.
Midland at Creighton, 6 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Washington at Weber St., 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana St., 6 p.m.
Idaho at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Montana, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Hampton, 1 p.m.
Longwood at George Washington, 4 p.m.
Piedmont International at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|1
|.917
|Ohio St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|1
|.917
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Michigan at Purdue, Noon
Wisconsin at Tennessee, 1:30 p.m.
FIU at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Wednesday’s Games
Georgia Tech 70, Hawaii 53
Saturday’s Games
Long Beach St. at Florida, Noon
Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA, 5 p.m.
CS Northridge at Boise St., 6 p.m.
Cal Poly at San Diego St., 7 p.m.
UC Riverside at Fresno St., 9 p.m.
Pacific at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
