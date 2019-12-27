All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas Southern at Arizona St., 3 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Iona at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Kansas at Stanford, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Oregon, 4 p.m.
Harvard at California, 6 p.m.
North Dakota at Oregon St., 6 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Washington St., 8 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
___
Friday’s Games
Mass.-Lowell at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
American U. at Georgetown, Noon
Bucknell at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross at Siena, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Navy at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at VCU, 5 p.m.
Boston U. at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
___
Saturday’s Games
Long Beach St. at Florida, Noon
Wisconsin at Tennessee, 1:30 p.m.
Louisville at Kentucky, 3:45 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Liberty at LSU, 1:30 p.m.
Lipscomb at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Arkansas at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Alabama, 6:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|ETSU
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Furman
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|UNC-Greensboro
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Chattanooga
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|The Citadel
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Mercer
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|VMI
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
___
Saturday’s Games
Piedmont at W. Carolina, Noon
Milligan at Mercer, 1 p.m.
William Peace at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cumberland at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
Mars Hill at ETSU, 2 p.m.
VMI at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.
SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Lamar
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Northwestern St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|7
|.300
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|New Orleans
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Houston Baptist
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
New Orleans at Memphis, 1:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Marquette, 2 p.m.
Paul Quinn College at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Oklahoma St., 2:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Rice, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Wichita St., 3 p.m.
Champion Christian College at Northwestern St., 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas Southern at Arizona St., 3 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Notre Dame, Noon
Alabama St. at Oregon, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Washington St., 8 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Saturday’s Games
Oral Roberts at BYU, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N. Dakota St. at Denver, 5:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Nebraska-Omaha, 5:30 p.m.
South Dakota at W. Illinois, 5:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Oregon St., 6 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Appalachian St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Georgia St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Georgia Southern
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UALR
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Troy
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Texas State
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Butler, 4 p.m.
Mobile at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
Freed-Hardeman at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Appalachian St. at NC State, 4 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Louisiana-Lafayette, 6 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at BYU, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at San Jose St., 9 p.m.
Morgan St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Pacific at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Whittier at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Saturday’s Games
University of Antelope Valley at Utah Valley, 5 p.m.
Seattle at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.
Ottawa at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
CS Bakersfield at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Northern New Mexico at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
