All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Delaware 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Hofstra 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 James Madison 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 William & Mary 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Drexel 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Towson 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Elon 0 0 .000 4 9 .308

___

Saturday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Towson, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at James Madison, 4 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Hofstra at Towson, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Delaware, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Elon, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at James Madison, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct FIU 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 UTEP 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 FAU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Rice 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 UAB 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Charlotte 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Marshall 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 North Texas 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 UTSA 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308

___

Saturday’s Games

Thomas (GA) at UAB, 2 p.m.

FIU at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Texas Wesleyan at North Texas, 6 p.m.

Belmont at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne vs. Marshall at Cleveland, O.H., 2:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Rice, 3 p.m.

Rhode Island at Middle Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

FAU at South Florida, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Green Bay 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Oakland 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 IUPUI 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Detroit 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at IUPUI, Noon

Milwaukee at N. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Wright St., 2 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Ill.-Chicago, 4:12 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Detroit at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Yale 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Harvard 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Penn 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Brown 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Princeton 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Columbia 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Cornell 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

Brown at Duke, 11:30 a.m.

Marist at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cornell at Penn St., Noon

Lehigh at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Harvard at California, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Penn at Howard, 7 p.m.

Yale at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Harvard at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Rider 1 0 1.000 7 3 .700 Siena 1 0 1.000 4 5 .444 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Canisius 0 1 .000 5 6 .455 Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Iona 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Fairfield 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Niagara 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Marist 0 1 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Marist at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Wagner, 4 p.m.

Niagara at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Iona at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at Siena, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Canisius at Pittsburgh, Noon

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Kent St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Akron 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Buffalo 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Ohio 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Toledo 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Ball St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Purdue, Noon

Toledo at Bradley, 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at UNLV, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Campbell at Ohio, 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Concordia (MI) at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Wilberforce at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

UMass at Akron, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 SC State 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 NC Central 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Howard 0 0 .000 2 11 .154 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 9 .100 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 1 13 .071

___

Friday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s 79, Coppin St. 55

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Stony Brook, Noon

NC A&T at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington Adventist University at Delaware St., 6:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Penn at Howard, 7 p.m.

SC State at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct N. Iowa 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Drake 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Evansville 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Bradley 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at Bradley, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 8 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct San Diego St. 2 0 1.000 12 0 1.000 New Mexico 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Utah St. 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Nevada 1 0 1.000 8 5 .615 UNLV 1 0 1.000 5 8 .385 Boise St. 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Air Force 1 1 .500 6 7 .462 Colorado St. 0 2 .000 8 6 .571 Fresno St. 0 2 .000 4 8 .333 Wyoming 0 2 .000 4 9 .308 San Jose St. 0 2 .000 3 10 .231

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Michigan at UNLV, 3 p.m.

Doane at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Eastern Oregon at Utah St., 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at Boise St., 6 p.m.

Nebraska Wesleyan at Wyoming, 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

UC Riverside at Fresno St., 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at San Jose St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Davis at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Bryant 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Wagner 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 CCSU 0 0 .000 0 12 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s 79, Coppin St. 55

Saturday’s Games

Fairfield at Wagner, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bryant at Maryland, Noon

Connecticut College at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Murray St. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 UT Martin 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Alice Lloyd at Morehead St., Noon

E. Kentucky at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Carver at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Belmont at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lindenwood at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

Mount St. Joseph at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Missouri Baptist at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Austin Peay at Georgia, 7 p.m.

